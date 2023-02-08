Google is still drip-feeding AI into search, Maps, and Translate

Google announced a bunch of AI-enabled search, Maps, and Translate updates as part of its Google presents: Live from Paris event on Wednesday.

While it showed off a brief demo of “Bard,” the ChatGPT-rivaling AI chatbot-style search powered by its LaMDA technology, most of the features focused on features we've already seen, like “visual search” implementations that expand Google Lens, a more immersive version of Google Maps, and a Google Translate that is better at understanding context.

Of course, you can kinda, sorta mess around with Microsoft’s new ChatGPT-powered Bing already and access the already-available ChatGPT itself, which has been enough to raise a “code red” about AI features within Mountain View.

Some of the features are things you can take advantage of soon; disappointingly, many are a ways out.

Let’s start first with some that are available in the near term.

One of the biggest pieces of news is about multisearch, a tool that lets you start a search using an image along with a few words of text. As an example of how you might use it, let’s say you see a shirt you like, but you want it in a different color. With multisearch, you can snap a pic of the shirt and search for that other color to see where you might be able to buy it. It launched first in the US, but now multisearch is available globally on mobile wherever Google Lens is.

Immersive View in Google Maps, which combines a 3D view of a certain area with specific information like traffic and weather, is beginning to roll out in five cities: London, Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco, and Tokyo.

A number of new features are designed to assist EV drivers, with charge stops suggested for shorter trips, a filter for “very fast” charging stations that have 150kW chargers or higher, and mentions of locations that have chargers indicated in search results for places like grocery stores or hotels.

An AR feature in Google Lens that blends translated text into the image it came from is starting to roll out globally.

Other new features were also announced, but so far, these don’t have specific release windows attached — these are shipping in the coming weeks / months.