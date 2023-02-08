Skip to main content
Updated Feb 8, 2023, 9:49 AM UTC

Wednesday’s top tech news: after Microsoft’s AI blowout, it’s Google’s turn

And Biden calls for Big Tech regulation in his State of the Union.

By Verge Staff

Microsoft made a big splash yesterday with new ChatGPT-powered upgrades to its Bing search engine and Edge browser. Today, in what feels unlikely to be a coincidence, Google has its own event taking place. “Join us to learn how we’re opening up greater access to information for people everywhere, through Search, Maps and beyond,” Google’s live stream description reads. The event comes two days after Google announced it’s working on a ChatGPT competitor called “Bard.”

Meanwhile in the world of politics, President Joe Biden once again railed against Big Tech in his Second State of the Union address. “Pass bipartisan legislation to strengthen antitrust enforcement and prevent big online platforms from giving their own products an unfair advantage,” Biden said, and went on to call for legislation to protect children from data tracking and targeted advertising.

And now, here’s a silly tweet to start your day (click through to the tweet it’s quoting for the context):

Stay tuned, as we continue to update this list with the most important news of today: Tuesday, February 8th, 2023.