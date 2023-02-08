Wednesday’s top tech news: after Microsoft’s AI blowout, it’s Google’s turn

Microsoft made a big splash yesterday with new ChatGPT-powered upgrades to its Bing search engine and Edge browser. Today, in what feels unlikely to be a coincidence, Google has its own event taking place. “Join us to learn how we’re opening up greater access to information for people everywhere, through Search, Maps and beyond,” Google’s live stream description reads. The event comes two days after Google announced it’s working on a ChatGPT competitor called “Bard.”
Meanwhile in the world of politics, President Joe Biden once again railed against Big Tech in his Second State of the Union address. “Pass bipartisan legislation to strengthen antitrust enforcement and prevent big online platforms from giving their own products an unfair advantage,” Biden said, and went on to call for legislation to protect children from data tracking and targeted advertising.
And now, here’s a silly tweet to start your day (click through to the tweet it’s quoting for the context):
Stay tuned, as we continue to update this list with the most important news of today: Tuesday, February 8th, 2023.
Feb 8, 2023, 3:13 AM UTCMakena Kelly
Biden rallies against Big Tech in State of the Union address
The president called for stricter privacy protections and for Congress to strengthen US antitrust law.
Feb 8, 2023, 12:45 AM UTCNilay Patel
Microsoft thinks AI can beat Google at search — CEO Satya Nadella explains why
AI is coming for your browser, your social media, and your operating system, too.
Feb 7, 2023, 11:31 PM UTCUmar Shakir
How to watch Google’s Live from Paris search and AI event later today
Google is divulging big search and AI news in Paris and will be livestreaming it on Wednesday, February 8th, at 8:30AM ET / 5:30AM PT.
Feb 6, 2023, 7:00 PM UTCJames Vincent
Google announces ChatGPT rival Bard, with wider availability in ‘coming weeks’
Google is working on a competitor to OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT. The ‘experimental conversational AI service’ is called Bard and is only being tested by a limited group.