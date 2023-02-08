YouTuber mods a USB-C port into the AirPods Pro and wants to help you do the same

Engineer and YouTuber Ken Pillonel modded the AirPods Pro to swap out the proprietary Lightning connector for USB-C after making similar mods to the iPhone X and non-pro AirPods. Like his previous projects, the USB-C AirPods Pro schematics will be open sourced via GitGub, but this time, Pillonel is going a step further and will actually be selling his custom PCB in the hope that it’ll encourage more people to attempt the mod themselves.

“The last video has two million views and almost no one attempted the mod,” Pillonel says in the YouTube video about his latest effort. “I’m pretty sure I know why; it’s just too complicated to make the PCB. I was hoping that someone in China would copy the design and sell it, but the reality is just that I gotta make it myself.” The part will be available from shop.kenp.io and includes the specific charging LED mentioned in the video above.

A comparison between Pillonel’s part and Apple’s official version. Image: Ken Pillonel

Pillonel tells The Verge via email that the mod is for the first-generation AirPods Pro and won’t work with the second-gen earbuds released last year. But it’ll work with both MagSafe and non-MagSafe charging cases of the first-generation earbuds.

Despite the steps he’s taken to make the mod more approachable, Pillonel concedes that it won’t be a project for everyone. “People will definitely need to have some kind of experience playing around fixing phones, swapping batteries, etc. and [have] some tools laying around,” he tells me. “It’s not super easy but it’s also doable if you are curious and a little bit handy.” He adds that he hopes repair shops might start offering the mod to customers who are interested in having USB-C AirPods Pros.