Warner Bros. Discovery is backtracking on its plan to shut down Discovery Plus

Just a few weeks ago, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav claimed that things were going so well over at the company that it was expediting its plan to merge HBO Max and DIscovery Plus into a not-so-secret third thing with an unimaginative name. Now, though, those plans are changing for reasons that Warner Bros. Discovery probably should have seen coming.

The Wall Street Journal reports that while Warner Bros. Discovery is still launching a new service called Max, it now plans to keep a version of just Discovery Plus running in an effort not to lose many of the platform’s current 20 million subscribers who might not be willing to sign up for Max and its higher price point when it launches sometime this spring.

While “most” of Discovery Plus’ content will live on Max, a significant portion of it will remain on the old DIscovery Plus platform, which ranges anywhere from $4.99–$6.99 per month, depending on whether you want ads or not. Prices have yet to be announced for Max, but with HBO Max subscriptions ranging from $9.99–$15.99 a month, it’s easy to imagine some Discovery Plus customers balking at the idea of being upcharged to jump over to a platform they didn’t exactly ask for.