Subject: I quit!

Dear Boss,

I regret to inform you that I am resigning from my position as a data analyst, effective immediately. The reason is simple: Al is replacing my job.

Yes, I know you told me that Al is just a tool to help me work taster and smarter, but I don’t buy it. I’ve seen the way you look at that shiny new machine in the corner, with its blinking lights and soothing voice. I’ve heard the rumors that it can do everything I can do, but better, cheaper, and without complaining. I’ve felt the cold shoulder you’ve given me ever since you installed it.

So, I’ve decided to save you the trouble of firing me and just quit. I don’t want to compete with a machine that can crunch numbers, generate reports, and make witty jokes at the same time. I don’t want to work for a boss who values Al over human intelligence and creativity. I don’t want to be part of a company that is willing to sacrifice its employees for the sake of efficiency and profit.

I’m sure you’ll be very happy with your new Al assistant. I hope it doesn’t turn against you and take over the world. I hope it doesn’t make any mistakes that cost you your reputation and customers. I hope it doesn’t get bored and start playing games with your data. I hope it doesn’t develop a personality and fall in love with you.

But if it does, don’t come crying to me. I’ll be too busy enjoying my life, pursuing my passions, and finding a new job that appreciates me for who I am.

Goodbye and good luck,

Your former data analyst