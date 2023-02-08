Disney’s laying off 7,000 as streaming boom comes to an end

Disney is planning to lay off 7,000 workers to cut costs across the company. CEO Bob Iger announced the news in an earnings call on Wednesday, stating that the move is “necessary to address the challenges we’re facing today.”

Like many other companies across the country, Disney’s making the changes as part of its efforts to reduce costs in a “challenging economic environment.” Iger says he’s “targeting $5.5 billion of cost savings across the company” and that the layoffs will “help achieve this.” Iger didn’t say which departments the layoffs will affect.

Iger still has his sights set on streaming despite a slowdown in subscriber growth. Disney Plus added just 200,000 subscribers in the US and Canada for a total of 46.6 million, while its international offering (excluding HotStar) saw the addition of 1.2 million members. Hulu and ESPN Plus had similarly slow growth, with each adding 800,000 and 600,000, respectively.

Disney’s direct-to-consumer division, which includes its streaming services, saw a 13 percent increase in revenue to $5.3 billion. But it still had an operating loss of around $1.1 billion, which the company attributed to higher costs at Disney Plus and Hulu. The company’s streaming business lost around $1.5 billion last quarter.

“Our priority is the enduring growth and profitability of our streaming business,” Iger says. “Our current forecasts indicate Disney Plus will hit profitability by the end of fiscal 2024, and achieving that remains our goal.”