Google’s head of VR is leaving to form an AI company with the former co-CEO of Salesforce

Clay Bavor, Google’s vice president of its forward-looking Labs division, is leaving the company to found an AI startup, as announced in a post on Bavor’s LinkedIn on Wednesday.
Longtime Verge readers may recognize Bavor as the face of many of Google’s virtual reality and augmented reality plans, including Google’s ARCore and its early VR hardware efforts. But in 2021, he was appointed to lead Google Labs, meaning his purview increased to also include things like Google’s Project Starline video chat booth and its Area 120 incubator, which was dramatically affected by Google’s recent layoffs. Bavor was also overseeing work on an in-development AR headset, my colleague Alex Heath reported in January 2022, and it’s unclear who might head up that project moving forward.
Bavor will be founding the new AI startup with Bret Taylor, a former Facebook (now Meta) CTO and former co-CEO of Salesforce. “We share an obsession with recent advances in AI, and we’re excited to build a new company to apply AI to solve some of the most important problems in business,” Bavor wrote in his LinkedIn post.
Bavor and Taylor will officially start work on the company in March. Taylor also posted about the new company on his LinkedIn, though his description of it matches Bavor’s. (The two even posted the same picture.)
Google didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The company has recently signaled its own obsession with AI, announcing its Bard chatbot on Monday that has already made a prominent error in a Google tweet.