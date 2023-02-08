Google’s head of VR is leaving to form an AI company with the former co-CEO of Salesforce

Clay Bavor, Google’s vice president of its forward-looking Labs division, is leaving the company to found an AI startup, as announced in a post on Bavor’s LinkedIn on Wednesday.

Bavor will be founding the new AI startup with Bret Taylor, a former Facebook (now Meta) CTO and former co-CEO of Salesforce. “We share an obsession with recent advances in AI, and we’re excited to build a new company to apply AI to solve some of the most important problems in business,” Bavor wrote in his LinkedIn post.

Bavor and Taylor will officially start work on the company in March. Taylor also posted about the new company on his LinkedIn, though his description of it matches Bavor’s. (The two even posted the same picture.)