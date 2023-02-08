Now Twitter Blue subscribers can write 4,000-character tweets

Twitter has launched a longer tweet feature, giving Blue subscribers in the US the ability to post up to 4,000 characters at once. If someone you follow uses the feature, the tweet in your timeline will have a “show more” button to keep it from taking up your entire screen.

Currently, there are a few limitations to the feature (besides the big one that it’s behind a paywall). If your tweet is over the standard 280 characters, you can’t save it as a draft or schedule it for later. However, most other normal features should work as usual — you can add hashtags or pictures, and non-Blue subscribers will still be able to interact with the posts as normal.

Blue subscribers will also be getting the ability to quote retweet and reply with 4,000 characters, so I’m looking forward to people coming into my mentions with massive essays.

There are other signs that the feature was rolled out relatively quickly — a Verge staffer who tried it out found that the app kicks you to a web view after you write over 280 characters.

Elon Musk has been promising longer tweets for a while, saying that the company was also working on introducing the ability to add formatting to the posts, such as bolding words or changing the font size.