Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online today

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will be able to play Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games later today, the company just announced during its Nintendo Direct. And you’ll be able to play the multiplayer ones with a friend wirelessly — no Link Cable required.

Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance games will all be available, but the GBA titles will be exclusive to people who pay for the more expensive Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack tier — the same one you previously paid for if you wanted N64 and Sega Genesis titles. It costs $49.99 a year instead of the $19.99 you pay for the normal Switch Online.

Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles available at launch include:

Tetris

Super Mario Land 2: Six Golden Coins

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX

Gargoyle’s Quest

Game & Watch Gallery 3

Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare

Metroid 2: Return of Samus

Wario Land 3

Kirby’s Dream Land

Game Boy Advance titles include:

Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3

Mario Kart Super Circuit

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga

The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

WarioWare Inc.: Mega Microgames!

Kuru Kuru Kururin

Nintendo’s also teasing that some of the highest-rated Game Boy Advance titles will come to the service later, including Metroid Fusion, Fire Emblem, Golden Sun, F-Zero: Maximum Velocity, and Kirby & the Amazing Mirror.