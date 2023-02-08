Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online today

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will be able to play Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games later today, the company just announced during its Nintendo Direct. And you’ll be able to play the multiplayer ones with a friend wirelessly — no Link Cable required.
Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance games will all be available, but the GBA titles will be exclusive to people who pay for the more expensive Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack tier — the same one you previously paid for if you wanted N64 and Sega Genesis titles. It costs $49.99 a year instead of the $19.99 you pay for the normal Switch Online.
Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles available at launch include:
- Tetris
- Super Mario Land 2: Six Golden Coins
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX
- Gargoyle’s Quest
- Game & Watch Gallery 3
- Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare
- Metroid 2: Return of Samus
- Wario Land 3
- Kirby’s Dream Land
Game Boy Advance titles include:
- Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3
- Mario Kart Super Circuit
- Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga
- The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap
- WarioWare Inc.: Mega Microgames!
- Kuru Kuru Kururin
Nintendo’s also teasing that some of the highest-rated Game Boy Advance titles will come to the service later, including Metroid Fusion, Fire Emblem, Golden Sun, F-Zero: Maximum Velocity, and Kirby & the Amazing Mirror.
Future confirmed Game Boy Color titles for the service include The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons, The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages, Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble, and the Pokémon Trading Card Game.