Pikmin 4 blooms this summer

To start off Nintendo’s first Direct of 2023, it gave us a release date for the gentle, wholesome alien plant collection Pikmin 4.

It’s been a long wait for Pikmin fans with the last game released in 2013 on the Wii U. A deluxe version of the game was also announced for the Switch back in 2020. Pikmin 4 was teased during the last Nintendo Direct with a short trailer. This time around wasn’t much different but at least we have a release date: July 21st.

Nintendo was scant on details, but it’s Pikmin, you don’t need much. All you need is Olimar and his host of leaf-headed friends who like to follow him around. For this iteration it seems like you’ll confront an alien dog-like creature that seems too cute to be evil.