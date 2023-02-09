Amazon’s sleep tracking Halo Rise lamp is $40 off once again

Buying Amazon’s Halo Rise is kind of like purchasing a smart alarm clock, a sunrise lamp, and a contactless sleep tracker at the same time. The versatile gadget can function as all three and offers great value for your money, especially since it’s available at an all-time low of $109.99 ($40 off) at Amazon and Best Buy right now.

For those unfamiliar with Amazon’s newest wellness gadget, here’s the rundown: the Rise acts as a good smart lamp that’s compatible with Echo devices but can also mimic natural morning light, helping you to wake up during your lightest sleep stage. It also doubles as a decent sleep tracker that produces daily reports — so long as you position it correctly on your bedside table — and it can monitor your bedroom’s temperature and humidity levels as well as any light disturbances to help you improve the quality of your sleep.

Just be aware that you’ll have to pay an extra $3.99 a month after your six-month Amazon Halo trial period is over, assuming you want to see Halo’s sleep suggestions and use some of the more advanced health features found in the Halo app. That said, you don’t necessarily need the membership, as you’ll be able to access most of the same sleep features without it. Read our review.

Although the OnePlus 11 won’t launch internationally until February 16th, we’re already seeing some solid deals on OnePlus’ latest smartphone. Right now, Amazon and Best Buy will throw in a $100 gift card when you preorder the Android phone with either 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM for $699.99 (Amazon, Best Buy) or with 256GB of storage and 16GB of RAM for $799.99 (Amazon, Best Buy). Given none of the major US carriers will offer the phone despite supporting it on their 5G networks, deals like these are worth an extra look since you’ll be paying out of pocket if you want to pick it up this year.

Like Samsung’s latest flagships, the OnePlus 11 features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and offers a similar 6.7-inch screen with a fast 120Hz refresh rate but at a more affordable price. However, be mindful that the phone lacks wireless charging and offers a lower IP64 water resistance rating than Samsung and Google phones, whose IP68 rating protects your device even when it’s submerged in water. Still, the OnePlus 11 offers good value for your money and is the best phone the company has produced in years. Read our review.

If you’re still resolved to get fit this year, the Fitbit Inspire 3 might help you stay on track with your goals. While it lacks built-in GPS, support for contactless payments, and other bells and whistles, Fitbit’s latest entry-level tracker offers all the basics you need alongside some nice perks. This includes the company’s advanced sleep tracking features, a bright OLED display, and up to 10 days of battery life. It remains our favorite budget-friendly Fitbit, one that’s currently on sale for $79.95 ($20 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target.

If you’re looking for a Valentine’s Day gift for under $50, today’s deal on the Tile Mate is one to consider. Right now, you can buy a two-pack of the location trackers on Amazon for $37.99 ($10 off), which is the best price we’ve seen on the bundle this year and only $3 shy of its all-time low. While other retailers aren’t offering the same discount, Amazon, Best Buy, and Target are selling a single Tile Mate for $19.99 ($5 off), its second-best price to date.

Forgetful types and frequent travelers will love these platform-agnostic Bluetooth trackers, namely because they allow you to keep tabs on keys, luggage, and other items from up to 250 feet away. Plus, they come with a few perks Apple’s AirTags lack, like a built-in lanyard hole so you don’t need to buy extra accessories just to attach them to things.

