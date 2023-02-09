Thursday’s top tech news: A prime Nintendo showing

Yesterday’s Nintendo Direct showcase was a doozy. As well as new trailers for upcoming games like Pikmin 4 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the company revealed the long-rumored Metroid Prime remaster, and casually announced it would be available later that same day. Alongside it, Nintendo also surprise-released an initial crop of Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games for its Switch online service. What delightful surprises.
Less delightful was Twitter’s performance yesterday, after the Elon Musk-owned social media network suffered technical issues that stopped people from tweeting, and broke DMs and TweetDeck. As Elon Musk would say, “Concerning.”
In lieu of a tweet, here’s a silly Mastodon post to start your day:
Stay tuned, as we continue to update this list with the most important news of today: Thursday, February 9th, 2023.
Feb 9, 2023, 12:27 AM UTCMitchell Clark
Most people can tweet again, but Twitter still has issues
For an hour and a half, many people were unable to post.
Feb 8, 2023, 11:01 PM UTCAndrew Webster
The biggest news and trailers from today’s Nintendo Direct
Zelda, Metroid, Pikmin, Advance Wars — it was a busy stream.
Feb 8, 2023, 10:43 PM UTCAndrew Webster
Metroid Prime Remastered is coming to the Switch today
The game was surprise-announced during the first Nintendo Direct of the year.
Feb 8, 2023, 10:42 PM UTCJay Peters and Sean Hollister
Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online today
But Game Boy Advance games will be exclusive to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers.