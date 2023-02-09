Thursday’s top tech news: A prime Nintendo showing

Yesterday’s Nintendo Direct showcase was a doozy. As well as new trailers for upcoming games like Pikmin 4 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the company revealed the long-rumored Metroid Prime remaster, and casually announced it would be available later that same day. Alongside it, Nintendo also surprise-released an initial crop of Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games for its Switch online service. What delightful surprises.

Less delightful was Twitter’s performance yesterday, after the Elon Musk-owned social media network suffered technical issues that stopped people from tweeting, and broke DMs and TweetDeck. As Elon Musk would say, “Concerning.”

In lieu of a tweet, here’s a silly Mastodon post to start your day: