If you’re slightly miffed about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom being the first $70 Nintendo Switch game, there’s something you can do about that. No, I’m not talking about a “vote with your wallet” boycott or anything like that. Instead, if you’re a subscriber to Nintendo Switch Online, you can preorder a digital copy of the new Zelda for $49.99 by buying Nintendo’s digital game vouchers.

Spend $100 to save up to $30 on two games

The Nintendo Switch Game Voucher costs $99.98 and is redeemable for two qualifying, full-price games on the eShop. The game list includes preorders like the upcoming Zelda, the Advance Wars remakes, and recent hits that haven’t seen many discounts yet — such as Splatoon 3. So if you pay $99.98 for the voucher and preorder Tears of the Kingdom ($69.99) and then purchase a game like Pikmin 4 ($59.99), then you’re paying $49.99 for each and saving a total of $30.

If you really want to penny-pinch and happen to be a Costco member, you can buy two $50 Nintendo gift cards for $89.98 to pay for the vouchers and save an extra $10.

You have 12 months from the date you purchase the vouchers to use them, and you don’t have to claim both your games at the same time, though you must maintain your Switch Online subscription to redeem them.

I went ahead and jumped at this deal, so I can confirm it works just fine. I’ve got the second voucher pocketed for now and will probably go for either Advance Wars or Pikmin 4. There’s not much harm in waiting if you are unsure what games to redeem yours on (although you’re trusting Nintendo not to remove any from the promotion). But if you purchase several vouchers, be sure to use all of them (you can have up to eight at one time) before your Nintendo Switch Online membership expires if you don’t plan on renewing it.