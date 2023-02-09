A live-action Spider-Man Noir series is coming from Amazon

Spider-Man Noir might not be returning in Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequels, but apparently the hardboiled, black-and-white Marvel hero is about to make his live-action debut in a new Amazon series.

Variety reports that Sony and Amazon are developing a currently untitled Spider-Man series that “will follow an older, grizzled superhero in 1930s New York City.” The new show — which is being executive produced by Oren Uziel, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal — will be set in its own universe and will not focus on Peter Parker. Word of the new series comes just a few weeks after Nicolas Cage — who voiced a version of Spider-Man Noir in Into the Spider-Verse — told Screen Rant that he hadn’t been asked to return for Across the Spider-Verse and wasn’t sure what the future held for the character.