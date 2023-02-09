1Password is trying for zero passwords

1Password is announcing today that, one day soon, it will support the option to create and unlock 1Password accounts using biometric-based passkey technology, ditching the feature that is the name of its entire product.

“For passkeys to be the way forward, it’s not enough for them to replace some of your passwords,” said 1Password chief product officer Steve Won. “They have to be able to replace all passwords – including the one you use to unlock 1Password.”

This follows the password manager’s announcement in November last year, where it revealed customers will be able to securely log in to apps and websites through its platform using passkeys sometime in “early 2023.” 1Password has since confirmed to The Verge that users can expect passkey browser support to arrive in spring 2023, while numerous other companies have similarly announced or already launched passkey integrations, including rival password manager Dashlane and tech giants like Apple, Google, and Microsoft. 1Password has created a directory of websites, apps, and services with passkey support if you want to check where they can be used so far.

The drive to adopt passkey technology is founded on the growing security concerns linked to traditional passwords. They’re susceptible to phishing scams and can be stolen or otherwise compromised in data breaches, allowing cybercriminals to access your private information.

Even if you’re currently using biometrics like Face ID or fingerprint scanners to sign in to your 1Password account, the company points out that biometrics alone don’t actually replace a password — while these sign-on functions may be more secure, they’re ultimately still reliant on the passwords they’re connected to.

Passkeys, meanwhile, could enable entirely passwordless login technology developed by the FIDO Alliance using public key cryptography, which allows users to replace traditional passwords with their device’s own authentication, such as a laptop with Windows Hello. Passkeys, therefore, provide greater security than passwords, as there’s no fixed “sequence” to steal or compromise.