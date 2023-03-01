If you’re more of a movie and TV show watcher than a gamer and you want a TV with deep black levels and better viewing angles, LG’s A2 OLED is on sale at Best Buy starting at $599.99 ($700 off) for a 48-inch model. The main difference between the A2 and LG’s pricier models is that the A2 lacks HDMI 2.1 ports and is capped at a 60Hz refresh rate, which makes it less ideal for gaming with a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X.

There’s nothing wrong with putting more emphasis on picture quality than speed if your budget can’t be stretched far enough to have both, especially if one of your gripes with your current TV is an inability to see details in dark scenes. Also, many new console games are still played at 60Hz in 4K anyway, so the A2 isn’t a total slouch if you do fire up a PS5 for the occasional dip into a fantasy world. It’s a great OLED at an affordable price if 48 inches is the right fit for your space.

If you’re looking to pick up a second controller for your Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PC, or really any Bluetooth-equipped device, it’s hard to go wrong with Microsoft’s tried-and-true Xbox Wireless Controller. The Xbox controller has been a gaming staple since it first made its debut with the Xbox One in 2013, and the latest model features packs a few niceties that give it an upper hand over prior iterations. The controller now includes a dedicated share button for saving and sharing clips online, for instance, as well as textured triggers and a USB-C charging port that allows you to juice it using Microsoft’s rechargeable battery (sold separately).

The Xbox Wireless Controller doesn’t offer the same level of customization as premium models like the Xbox Elite 2 or even the Xbox Elite 2 Core, but it’s a fraction of the cost, especially now that it’s on sale starting at $44 in a range of colors at Target, Walmart, and direct from Microsoft. This is one of its best prices to date.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale once again in its 41mm, GPS-only configuration at Amazon and Best Buy for $329 ($70 off), its best price to date. It offers much of the same functionality as the last-gen Series 7 but comes with a few extra perks, most notably Crash Detection and a new temperature sensor that allows for cycle tracking.

While a lot of attention may be given to the pricier Apple Watch Ultra and its longer-lasting battery life, the Series 8 is the more logical choice for us less outdoorsy types who want the latest from Apple that’s going to last a bunch of years. The Series 8 might be a bit of a humdrum update from the Series 7, but it offers a significant cumulative upgrade for anyone still rocking older models like the Series 3 and Series 4 — especially for this great price. Read our review.