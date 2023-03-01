Motorola’s new Razr foldable is arriving this year

Motorola’s launching yet another Razr this year, according to a report from CNBC. Yang Yuanqing, the CEO of Motorola’s parent company Lenovo, told the outlet that the next-gen foldable would arrive “very soon” with some improvements to the device’s hinge.

In an interview with CNBC, Yang didn’t expand much on what’s new with the upcoming Razr but said its inner display could have a less notable crease when unfolded — an issue that just about every foldable maker has to contend with. “I think it’s much better,” Yang told CNBC in reference to the new device.

“As YY [Yang Yuanqing] mentioned, we are committed to the foldable space and dedicated to expanding the Razr franchise offerings soon,” Motorola spokesperson Luciana Vedovato tells The Verge. “Stay tuned!”

The new Motorola Razr could feature a much larger outer display. Image: Evan Blass

Motorola released its most recent iteration of the Razr last year, which offers several improvements over previous versions but is only available in China and Europe. However, the new 2023 Razr could step things up a notch by including a much larger outer display that takes up nearly the entirety of the device’s panel, as shown by images shared by reliable leaker Evan Blass.

While we don’t know the exact size of the outer display yet, it’s likely bigger than the 2.7-inch AMOLED one on last year’s model. These images track with a separate leak from The Tech Outlook, which also shows a larger cover display and thinner bezels on the inner screen.