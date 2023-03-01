Tesla’s Investor Day event live blog

Tesla stopped inviting members of the mainstream press to its event right after the Cybertruck reveal in 2019. It was around the same time that the company disbanded its media relations department, leaving Musk’s Twitter account (and a sporadically updated blog) as the sole outlet for information about Tesla.

That said, there’s already a lot that we know about this event. In addition to the Master Plan part three, Musk is also expected to reveal more details about the company’s Gen 3 vehicle platform, which is supposed to help Tesla reduce its vehicle manufacturing costs by almost half. We may also hear more information about the company’s robotaxi plans, the stop-and-start rollout of Full Self-Driving beta software, and its plans to open a new factory in Mexico.

Tesla’s Investor Day event starts at 4PM ET / 1PM PT, and our live blog will kick off shortly before then. We may even get to see a production-ready version of the long-delayed Cybertruck. So roll up your windows, put down the ball bearing, and buckle up.