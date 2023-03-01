Humble Bundle’s latest bundle benefits earthquake relief in Turkey and Syria

Humble Bundle has put together a game bundle that benefits relief efforts in Turkey and Syria after a devastating earthquake struck both countries last month. The proceeds from the game bundle will go to three nonprofits working to provide aid to the region, including Direct Relief, International Medical Corps, and Save the Children.

“Hundreds of thousands of people are in immediate need of medical supplies, food, water, and shelter, and the road to recovery will continue to be extremely challenging for the people of the region,” Humble Bundle writes. “To lend a hand how we can, we’ve joined forces with game makers & book publishers for a bundle 100% dedicated to supporting Türkiye-Syria quake relief efforts.”

The Türkiye-Syria earthquake relief bundle includes over 70 books and games valued at over $1,000, such as Gotham Knights, Ghostrunner, Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Enhanced Plus Edition, Payday 2, and XCOM 2. Some of the games, like Non-Stop Raiders and Meow Express, come directly from Turkish game developers.