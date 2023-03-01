Tesla Investor Day 2023: all the news and announcements from Elon Musk’s next ‘Master Plan’ event

Tesla held its first-ever Investor Day event on March 1st at the Austin, Texas-based Gigafactory. The company’s CEO, Elon Musk, revealed the third part of his “Master Plan,” which outlined ways that Tesla would reduce its manufacturing costs and grow to “extreme size.”

Tesla has been buffeted by questions around demand, price, and management — especially in the wake of Musk’s disastrous acquisition of Twitter. But after steep stock declines in 2022, the company appears to be on more solid footing. Tesla slashed the prices for its popular Model 3 and Model Y by as much as 20 percent, which seemed to help attract more customers.

Also, Musk is coming off the heels of a victory of sorts: a California jury found that he was not liable for billions of dollars in damages as a result of his infamous “funding secured” tweet from 2018.