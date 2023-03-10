Ring’s battery-powered Video Doorbell 4 has dropped to its lowest price to date

Whether you’re looking to improve your home security or just want to make sure nobody steals your Amazon package, a video doorbell like Ring’s Video Doorbell 4 can help. The handy device lets you keep tabs on who’s at the door directly from your smartphone, letting you keep an eye on packages and your home from wherever you might be. Right now, you can buy it for $159.99 ($60 off) at Amazon and Best Buy, which is a new all-time low.

If you’re shopping for a battery-powered video doorbell, the Video Doorbell 4 is the one we’d recommend. Not only does it offer clear 1080p video with an HDR option and perks like free quick replies, but it’s also reliable. Of all the battery-powered models we tested, this was the only one that will never miss capturing whoever is outside your door. That’s because of its three low-powered cameras, which are capable of capturing four seconds of full-color pre-roll footage. Moreover, you don’t have to take it down in order to charge it thanks to its removable, rechargeable battery, which is a capability we don’t see often.

There are some downsides to consider, though. The battery only lasted us a month, for one, and the camera’s 16:9 landscape orientation aspect ratio might not be enough to capture your entire front porch. Overall, however, the Ring Video Doorbell 4 is a good battery-powered option that’s a lot easier to install than wired models.

Ring Video Doorbell 4 $ 160 $ 220 27 % off $ 160 The Ring 4 is the best battery-powered doorbell, thanks to three low-powered cameras that capture full-color pre-roll footage. It works well with Alexa and can be wired to trickle charge the battery, but it doesn’t work with your existing chime and can be slow to pull up a live view. $160 at Amazon$160 at Best Buy

The wireless Ring Video Doorbell 4 uses hot-swappable rechargeable batteries. Image: Jennifer Pattison Tuohy / The Verge

If the newer M2-powered MacBook Air is outside your budget, the base MacBook Air from 2020 makes for a more affordable alternative — especially since it has returned to an all-time low of $799.99 in select colors at Amazon and Costco. If you’re not a Costco member, however, you can still pick it up for $847.49 if you’re willing to pay a 5 percent surcharge.

Though it’s no longer the latest and greatest MacBook Air, the M1-equipped machine is still one of our favorite laptops and not dramatically different from the M2 version. It’s a good jack-of-all-trades kind of laptop, one that will satisfy most people because of how well it handles everyday computing tasks. It’s also powerful enough that you could even do some light creative work using Photoshop, Adobe Premiere, and other intensive apps. It’s not as fast as the M2 model, and it also doesn’t sport perks like MagSafe charging and a 1080p webcam, but it’s still a terrific laptop that costs $400 less. Read our review.

The clever augmented reality game essentially brings Mario Kart into the real world. It comes packaged with a set of cardboard obstacles, which you then use alongside other objects in your home to build a physical track. Once set up, you can race said track using your Nintendo Switch and the included camera-equipped RC kart (either Mario or Luigi). It’s a bit hard to describe, but our review has all the details.

Getting inked by Blooper in the confines of your actual home adds a little extra insult to injury.

Speaking of gaming, 8BitDo’s Ultimate Controller is on sale for $28.67 ($6 off) at Amazon, at least in the white configuration. It’s a small discount, to be sure, but it’s nearly the best price we’ve seen on the terrific peripheral since it launched late last year.

The current discount only applies to the wired version; however, the Bluetooth model remains one of our favorite Pro-grade controllers for the Nintendo Switch. The wired edition lacks the charging dock and Hall effect joysticks that come with the wireless model, but the two are similar otherwise. They both offer remappable controls, adjustable hair triggers, and a pair of back paddles, for instance, and both are compatible with Windows, the Nintendo Switch, and even Android devices.

8BitDo Ultimate Controller $ 29 $ 35 17 % off $ 29 The 8BitDo Ultimate Controller features remappable controls, custom profiles, and compatibility with a range of platforms. $29 at Amazon