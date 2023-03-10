Fortnite now requires Windows 10 or higher on PC

Fortnite’s new cyberpunk-themed “Mega” season launches Friday, but if you’re on PC, you’ll need to be on Windows 10 or higher to be able to check out its cyberpunk vibes. The change means that Fortnite no longer supports machines on Windows 7 and 8.
The shift doesn’t come as a total surprise. Developer Epic Games said in December that it planned to drop support for those older versions of Windows with the release of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 — which is the specific season Epic is launching today.
If you’re still on Windows 7 or 8 and want to get some drops in during the “Mega” season, Epic recommends using Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud gaming service. Fortnite is also available on a host of other devices, including PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and Android. And even though Apple yanked the game from the iOS App Store, you can still play Fortnite on iOS devices through GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming.