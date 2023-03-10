Fortnite turns into a cyberpunk anime in new season

Fortnite is going even more anime in its new season. Chapter 4 Season 2 of the battle royale kicks off today, and it’s subtitled “Mega.” The big change is a huge biome that covers the bottom quarter of the map and introduces — among other things — a cyberpunk city to the game.
The new area includes four main locations: Steamy Springs, Kenjutsu Crossing, Knotty Nets, and Mega City. The latter seems to be the most important, kind of like a futuristic take on the classic Tilted Towers, complete with lots of neon signs, holograms, and rain-slicked alleyways. There are also new ways to get around, including a two-seater bike that looks ripped out of Akira, a car that can drift, and the ability to grind on rails like you’re playing Sunset Overdrive.
Here’s what the map looks like after the update:
And here are some more detailed images of the new locations:
Aside from the locations and vehicles, this season also introduces a melee weapon called a kinetic blade, the return of classic guns like the heavy and Dragon’s Breath sniper rifles, and much more effective slurp juice. And, as always, a new Fortnite season means a refreshed battle pass for those who splurge on that kind of thing. This season introduces a handful of characters, including a lizard man and Eren Jaeger from Attack on Titan. Here’s the full lineup:
As part of the update, the PC version of Fortnite will now only support Windows 10 and higher; both Windows 7 and 8 are now officially not supported.
The anime-inspired nature of this season shouldn’t be too much of a surprise, as Fortnite has been trending that way for a while. In addition to Epic’s own anime-style characters, the game has also had collaborations with the likes of Dragon Ball and My Hero Academia. Fortnite kicked off its current season at the end of last year, ushering in a brand-new island and a surprisingly huge graphical overhaul.