Fortnite turns into a cyberpunk anime in new season

Fortnite is going even more anime in its new season. Chapter 4 Season 2 of the battle royale kicks off today, and it’s subtitled “Mega.” The big change is a huge biome that covers the bottom quarter of the map and introduces — among other things — a cyberpunk city to the game.

The new area includes four main locations: Steamy Springs, Kenjutsu Crossing, Knotty Nets, and Mega City. The latter seems to be the most important, kind of like a futuristic take on the classic Tilted Towers, complete with lots of neon signs, holograms, and rain-slicked alleyways. There are also new ways to get around, including a two-seater bike that looks ripped out of Akira, a car that can drift, and the ability to grind on rails like you’re playing Sunset Overdrive.

Here’s what the map looks like after the update:

Image: Epic Games

And here are some more detailed images of the new locations:

Aside from the locations and vehicles, this season also introduces a melee weapon called a kinetic blade, the return of classic guns like the heavy and Dragon’s Breath sniper rifles, and much more effective slurp juice. And, as always, a new Fortnite season means a refreshed battle pass for those who splurge on that kind of thing. This season introduces a handful of characters, including a lizard man and Eren Jaeger from Attack on Titan. Here’s the full lineup:

Image: Epic Games

As part of the update, the PC version of Fortnite will now only support Windows 10 and higher; both Windows 7 and 8 are now officially not supported.