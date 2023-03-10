Nintendo’s Mario-themed Switch is now available (and comes with a free game)

Calling all Mario fans! Today is officially Mario Day, and in honor of the mustachioed little plumber, Nintendo has released a new Mario-themed Nintendo Switch bundle for $299.99. In addition to a standard, non-OLED Switch and a pair of red Joy-Con controllers, the special edition “Mario Choose One” bundle comes with a download code for one of three games: Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, or New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. You’ll also get a set of stickers from the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie, which you can use to tag the included dock, a binder, or... whatever else people tag these days.

If you were looking to buy any of those games and a Switch anyway, this works out to be a nice little deal. They normally retail for $59.99 apiece, so it’s as if you’re getting a full game for free. However, if you already own a Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite, keep in mind that all three titles are on sale right now, alongside a handful of other Mario games, which we’ve detailed in our roundup of the best Mario Day deals.

Where to buy the new Mario-themed Nintendo Switch bundle