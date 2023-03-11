It’s a big investment for a vacuum, but you have to consider that’s a $600 discount on a bot that vacuums, mops, cleans its own pads, and empties and refills itself. Robot vacuums are meant to keep your house clean on the regular without you having to lift a finger, and the X1 Omni is more hands-off than most. Plus, it touts other helpful features, including AI obstacle avoidance to prevent it from running over cables and a built-in camera that can even act as a security camera with two-way audio. Some of its biggest drawbacks are its lofty price tag and sheer size — both the robovac and the included dock are thick — but the current discount helps remedy at least one of those. Read our review.

Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni $ 1000 $ 1550 35 % off $ 1000 The powerhouse Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni is a robot vac that can mop, vacuum, empty its bin, refill its tank, and clean and wash its rotating mopping pads. It comes with a large self-emptying, auto-cleaning station to help it achieve all that automation. $1000 at Amazon$1000 at Ecovacs

Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 Ultra is a great flagship phone with an awesome telephoto camera, but its predecessor from last year is certainly no slouch. And today, you can get an unlocked S22 Ultra in select colors at Amazon with 128GB of storage for $799.99 ($400 off).

The S22 Ultra was our pick last year for the smartphone with the best camera, beating out the iPhone 14 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro in our shootout. In addition to its camera chops and terrific portrait mode, it has a speedy Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, an excellent 6.8-inch 120Hz OLED display, and IP68-rated weather sealing. It even comes with Samsung’s S-Pen, for those of you still hanging on to older Note devices that may feel led astray without a stylus. It may be tempting to splurge on the latest and greatest Android phone, but the last-gen Ultra remains a good buy if you want flagship quality but don’t want to spend well over $1,000. Read our review.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128GB, unlocked) $ 800 $ 1200 33 % off $ 800 Last year’s flagship S22 Ultra is pricey, but you’d be hard-pressed to find another slab-style smartphone outside of the newer S23 Ultra that can do everything it’s capable of doing. $800 at Amazon

Speaking of last-gen devices that are a great buy in 2023: you can still pick up the 12.9-inch iPad Pro from 2021 in the 128GB, cellular configuration for $999.99 ($300 off) at Woot. The larger iPad offers a lot of the same specs found on Apple’s 11-inch slate — including Face ID, a speedy M1 processor, and support for Apple’s Center Stage feature — but with a brilliant Mini LED display. The main downside to the deal is that it only comes with a 90-day warranty from Woot, as opposed to one year warranty normally provided by Apple. If you can overlook that, however, the 12.9-inch tablet can easily last you years, whether you intend to use it for creative work or simply to stream content on its high-end display. Read our review.

12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB, LTE) $ 1000 $ 1299 23 % off $ 1000 Apple’s 2021 iPad Pro comes with the company’s own M1 processor and Thunderbolt. However, the 12.9-inch model also touts the best display of any tablet available. $1000 at Woot

Did you miss out on all the streaming device deals we saw at Amazon prior to the Super Bowl? Don’t sweat it, because right now Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is back on sale for its all-time low of $34.99 ($20 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is one of our favorite streaming devices, largely because of how well it integrates with Alexa. With the included remote, you can make voice commands as specific as “turn to ESPN on Sling TV” or just “turn off the lights.” The streaming stick also offers access to a wide selection of streaming apps, quick performance, and future-proof support for Wi-Fi 6. Read our review.