Oscars 2023: all the latest from film’s biggest awards show

When it comes to the big streaming services, Netflix once again racked up a bunch of nominations (16 in total) for the likes of All Quiet on the Western Front, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio. Apple managed a pair of nominations (for Causeway and the short film The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse), while the massive conglomerate known as Disney had a whopping 22, led by Avatar and Banshees.