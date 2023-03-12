Oscars 2023: all the latest from film’s biggest awards show

After a year in which Apple took home the big award with its Best Picture winner, CODA, the Oscars are back — and there’s quite a bit of excitement. Part of that has to do with the list of nominees. This year, Best Picture could go to fan-favorite Everything Everywhere All At Once, more subtle fare like Tár or Banshees of Inisherin, or maybe even a blockbuster like Avatar: The Way of Water or Top Gun: Maverick. The field feels pretty wide open.
When it comes to the big streaming services, Netflix once again racked up a bunch of nominations (16 in total) for the likes of All Quiet on the Western Front, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio. Apple managed a pair of nominations (for Causeway and the short film The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse), while the massive conglomerate known as Disney had a whopping 22, led by Avatar and Banshees.
There’s a lot of intrigue over who will win what — and you can follow along with all of the latest right here.
- AEverything everywhere all the awards.
Everything Everywhere All At Once just keeps racking up awards: Jamie Lee Curtis took home best supporting actress, giving hope to IRS agents everywhere.
- A“Mom, I just won an Oscar.”
The feel-good moment of the night might’ve happened near the beginning, when Ke Huy Quan nabbed the best supporting actor award for his performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once. After nearly giving up on the world of acting, seeing him on stage with that trophy was a real tear-jerker.
- A“Animation is cinema.”
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio took home the Oscar for best animated picture, and — as you can probably guess — the director had some strong words about the power of animated films, saying, simply that “animation is cinema, animation is not a genre, and animation is ready to be taken to the next step.”
For more on what makes the stop-motion movie so special, check out our review.
- AWho are you wearing, Marcel?
That shell cleans up nice.
- AOne hour until Tár, Avatár, and the rest of the 2023 Oscárs.
This year’s edition of the Academy Awards kicks off at 8PM ET, which isn’t really enough time to catch up on any of the best picture contenders — you could make a small dent in Elvis if you start right now — but in the meantime, you can check out the full list of nominees and figure out how you’re going to watch.
