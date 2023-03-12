Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Filed under:

Updated Mar 13, 2023, 12:41 AM UTC

Oscars 2023: all the latest from film’s biggest awards show

By Andrew Webster

Share this story

After a year in which Apple took home the big award with its Best Picture winner, CODA, the Oscars are back — and there’s quite a bit of excitement. Part of that has to do with the list of nominees. This year, Best Picture could go to fan-favorite Everything Everywhere All At Once, more subtle fare like Tár or Banshees of Inisherin, or maybe even a blockbuster like Avatar: The Way of Water or Top Gun: Maverick. The field feels pretty wide open.

When it comes to the big streaming services, Netflix once again racked up a bunch of nominations (16 in total) for the likes of All Quiet on the Western Front, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio. Apple managed a pair of nominations (for Causeway and the short film The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse), while the massive conglomerate known as Disney had a whopping 22, led by Avatar and Banshees.

There’s a lot of intrigue over who will win what — and you can follow along with all of the latest right here.