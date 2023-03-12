How to watch the 2023 Academy Awards

The 95th annual Academy Awards kicks off tonight and celebrates the achievements across the film industry. The star-studded ceremony takes place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, and will feature a performance by Rihanna after she headlined this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Whether you’re hoping to see which film takes home the award for Best Picture or want to catch Rihanna’s second big performance of the year, here’s how and when you can watch the Oscars.

When do the Oscars start?

The Oscars take place on Sunday, March 12th, 2023 at 8PM ET / 5PM PT.

Where can I watch the Oscars?

The Academy Awards will be available on several live TV streaming platforms that carry ABC, including Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream.

If you have a cable subscription, you can watch the Academy Awards for free from your local ABC station. You can also tune into the ceremony on the ABC website or app by logging in with your cable provider.

As for red carpet coverage, the ABC News YouTube channel will stream the Academy Awards pre-show starting at 1:30PM ET / 10:30AM PT. While E! will air its own red carpet coverage on its channel at 5PM ET / 2PM PT, you can only watch it via cable or from a streaming subscription that carries the network.

Who is hosting the Oscars?

Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars for the third time after previously leading the ceremony in 2017 and 2018.

The 95th Academy Awards will see the return to the event’s solo host format, as the past several events either featured no host or a group of co-hosts like we saw last year with Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes.

What are this year’s nominations?

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Tár, and Top Gun: Maverick, are just some of the films nominated for Best Picture. Meanwhile, Michelle Yeoh, Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser, Colin Farrell, Jamie Lee Curtis, and many more actors and actresses are also up for awards.

You can check out the full list of nominations here.

What else can I expect?

Aside from Rihanna’s performance of “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, you might also notice something a bit different when you see this year’s red carpet — namely that it’s not actually red.