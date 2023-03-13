Oscars 2023: Everything Everywhere All at Once did the thing many times over

With 23 awards to be given out, the 95th Academy Awards Ceremony definitely ran a little long, but after last year’s theatrics, the evening felt like a studied return to form for the Oscars and a fitting end to awards season.
As improbable as it might have once seemed, A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once from the Daniels absolutely dominated at this year’s ceremony where it ultimately took home seven of the 11 awards it was nominated for including Best Picture, Best Directing for the Daniels, Best Film Editing for Paul Rogers, and Best Writing (Original Screenplay) also for the Daniels. In his speech for Best Supporting Actor, Ke Huy Quan thanked his wife and brother for keeping him grounded and sticking by him through his Hollywood career, and in her Best Actress acceptance speech, Yeoh utterly rejected the idea of a woman ever being past her prime.
Between Jamie Lee Curtis’ surprise win for Best Supporting Actress and Paul Rogers’ win for Best Editing, Everything Everywhere All at Once made sure that A24’s presence was known in the room. But it wasn’t the only film from the studio to perform well, as Brendan Fraser won took Best Actor for his performance in The Whale — which was only made possible thanks to Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, and Annemarie Bradley, who won Best Makeup and Hairstyling for their work on the film.
With All Quiet on the Western Front’s James Friend winning for Cinematography, and the movie winning Best International Feature Film, Netflix’s adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s novel more than held its own. And, ever the champion for animation, Guillermo del Toro made sure to use his Best Animated Feature Film speech to remind everyone that animation is cinema.
The full list of Oscar winners can be read below.
Best picture
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
Directing
- Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
- The Daniels - Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
- Todd Field - Tár
- Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness
Actress in a leading role
- Cate Blanchett - Tár
- Ana de Armas - Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie
- Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Actor in a leading role
- Austin Butler - Elvis
- Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser - The Whale
- Paul Mescal - Aftersun
- Bill Nighy - Living
Visual effects
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
Cinematography
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Tár
Film editing
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Production design
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
Makeup and hairstyling
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- The Whale
Animated feature film
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red
International feature film
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Close
- Eo
- The Quiet Girl
Documentary short film
- The Elephant Whisperers
- Haulout
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the Gate
Documentary feature film
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
- Navalny
Original song
- “Applause” - Tell It Like a Woman
- “Hold My Hand” - Top Gun: Maverick
- “Lift Me Up” - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- “Naatu Naatu” - RRR
- “This Is a Life” - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Animated short film
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake, and I Think I Believe It
Live-action short film
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Actor in a supporting role
- Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
- Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Original screenplay
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Triangle of Sadness
Adapted screenplay
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
Original score
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
Sound
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
Costume design
- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Actress in a supporting role
- Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau - The Whale
- Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All At Once