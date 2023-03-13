Oscars 2023: Everything Everywhere All at Once did the thing many times over

With 23 awards to be given out, the 95th Academy Awards Ceremony definitely ran a little long, but after last year’s theatrics, the evening felt like a studied return to form for the Oscars and a fitting end to awards season.

As improbable as it might have once seemed, A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once from the Daniels absolutely dominated at this year’s ceremony where it ultimately took home seven of the 11 awards it was nominated for including Best Picture, Best Directing for the Daniels, Best Film Editing for Paul Rogers, and Best Writing (Original Screenplay) also for the Daniels. In his speech for Best Supporting Actor, Ke Huy Quan thanked his wife and brother for keeping him grounded and sticking by him through his Hollywood career, and in her Best Actress acceptance speech, Yeoh utterly rejected the idea of a woman ever being past her prime.

Between Jamie Lee Curtis’ surprise win for Best Supporting Actress and Paul Rogers’ win for Best Editing, Everything Everywhere All at Once made sure that A24’s presence was known in the room. But it wasn’t the only film from the studio to perform well, as Brendan Fraser won took Best Actor for his performance in The Whale — which was only made possible thanks to Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, and Annemarie Bradley, who won Best Makeup and Hairstyling for their work on the film.

With All Quiet on the Western Front’s James Friend winning for Cinematography, and the movie winning Best International Feature Film, Netflix’s adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s novel more than held its own. And, ever the champion for animation, Guillermo del Toro made sure to use his Best Animated Feature Film speech to remind everyone that animation is cinema.

The full list of Oscar winners can be read below.

Harry Shum Jr., Daniel Scheinert, Ke Huy Quan, Daniel Kwan and Jonathan Wang accept the Best Picture award for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Best picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Daniel Scheinert (L) and US director Daniel Kwan accepts the Oscar for Best Director for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Directing

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

The Daniels - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

Todd Field - Tár

Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness

Michelle Yeoh accepts the Best Actress award for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Actress in a leading role

Cate Blanchett - Tár

Ana de Armas - Blonde

Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie

Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Brendan Fraser accepts the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for “The Whale.” Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Actor in a leading role

Austin Butler - Elvis

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Paul Mescal - Aftersun

Bill Nighy - Living

(L-R) Eric Saindon, Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett and Joe Letteri accept the Best Visual Effects award for “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Visual effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

James Friend accepts the Best Cinematography award for “All Quiet on the Western Front.” Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Paul Rogers accepts the Best Film Editing award for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Film editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Ernestine Hipper and Christian M. Goldbeck accept the Best Production Design award for “All Quiet on the Western Front.” Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Production design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

(L-R) Judy Chin, Adrien Morot, and Annemarie Bradley, winners of the BestMakeup and Hairstyling award for “The Whale.” Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Makeup and hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson accept the Best Animated Feature Film award for “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.” Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Animated feature film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Edward Berger accepts the Oscar for Best International Feature Film for “All Quiet on the Western Front.” Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

International feature film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

Eo

The Quiet Girl

(L-R) Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga accept the Best Documentary Short Subject award for “The Elephant Whisperers.” Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Documentary short film

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Daniel Roher (Front) accepts the Best Documentary Feature award for “Navalny.” Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Documentary feature film

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

M.M. Keeravaani (R) and Indian musician Chandrabose accept the Oscar for Best Music (Original Song) for “Naatu Naatu.” Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Original song

“Applause” - Tell It Like a Woman

“Hold My Hand” - Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu” - RRR

“This Is a Life” - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud accept the Best Animated Short Film award for “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.” Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Animated short film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake, and I Think I Believe It

(L-R) Ross White, James Martin, Tom Berkeley, and Seamus O’Hara accept the Best Live Action Short Film award for “An Irish Goodbye.” Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Live-action short film

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Ke Huy Quan accepts the Best Supporting Actor award “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Actor in a supporting role

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway

Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Daniel Scheinert and Dan Kwan accept the Best Original Screenplay award for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Original screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Sarah Polley accepts the Best Adapted Screenplay award for “Women Talking.” Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Adapted screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Volker Bertelmann accepts the Oscar for Best Music (Original Score) for “All Quiet on the Western Front.” Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Original score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Ruth E. Carter accepts the Best Costume Design award for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Costume design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Actress in a supporting role