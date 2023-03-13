Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Oscars 2023: Everything Everywhere All at Once did the thing many times over

Oscars 2023: Everything Everywhere All at Once did the thing many times over

/

Everything Everywhere All At Once and All Quiet on the Western Front cleaned up very nicely at an Oscars that felt like a return to simpler times.

By Charles Pulliam-Moore

Share this story

95th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Ke Huy Quan (R) accepts the award for Best Picture for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” from Harrison Ford.
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

With 23 awards to be given out, the 95th Academy Awards Ceremony definitely ran a little long, but after last year’s theatrics, the evening felt like a studied return to form for the Oscars and a fitting end to awards season.

As improbable as it might have once seemed, A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once from the Daniels absolutely dominated at this year’s ceremony where it ultimately took home seven of the 11 awards it was nominated for including Best Picture, Best Directing for the Daniels, Best Film Editing for Paul Rogers, and Best Writing (Original Screenplay) also for the Daniels. In his speech for Best Supporting Actor, Ke Huy Quan thanked his wife and brother for keeping him grounded and sticking by him through his Hollywood career, and in her Best Actress acceptance speech, Yeoh utterly rejected the idea of a woman ever being past her prime. 

Between Jamie Lee Curtis’ surprise win for Best Supporting Actress and Paul Rogers’ win for Best Editing, Everything Everywhere All at Once made sure that A24’s presence was known in the room. But it wasn’t the only film from the studio to perform well, as Brendan Fraser won took Best Actor for his performance in The Whale — which was only made possible thanks to Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, and Annemarie Bradley, who won Best Makeup and Hairstyling for their work on the film.

With All Quiet on the Western Front’s James Friend winning for Cinematography, and the movie winning Best International Feature Film, Netflix’s adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s novel more than held its own. And, ever the champion for animation, Guillermo del Toro made sure to use his Best Animated Feature Film speech to remind everyone that animation is cinema.

The full list of Oscar winners can be read below.

95th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Harry Shum Jr., Daniel Scheinert, Ke Huy Quan, Daniel Kwan and Jonathan Wang accept the Best Picture award for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Best picture

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Triangle of Sadness
  • Women Talking
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-OSCARS-SHOW
Daniel Scheinert (L) and US director Daniel Kwan accepts the Oscar for Best Director for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Directing

  • Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
  • The Daniels - Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
  • Todd Field - Tár
  • Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness
95th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Michelle Yeoh accepts the Best Actress award for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Actress in a leading role

  • Cate Blanchett - Tár
  • Ana de Armas - Blonde
  • Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie
  • Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
  • Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-OSCARS-SHOW
Brendan Fraser accepts the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for “The Whale.”
Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Actor in a leading role

  • Austin Butler - Elvis
  • Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brendan Fraser - The Whale
  • Paul Mescal - Aftersun
  • Bill Nighy - Living
95th Annual Academy Awards - Show
(L-R) Eric Saindon, Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett and Joe Letteri accept the Best Visual Effects award for “Avatar: The Way of Water.”
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Visual effects

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Top Gun: Maverick
95th Annual Academy Awards - Show
James Friend accepts the Best Cinematography award for “All Quiet on the Western Front.”
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Cinematography

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
  • Elvis
  • Empire of Light
  • Tár
95th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Paul Rogers accepts the Best Film Editing award for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Film editing

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick
95th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Ernestine Hipper and Christian M. Goldbeck accept the Best Production Design award for “All Quiet on the Western Front.”
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Production design

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Babylon
  • Elvis
  • The Fabelmans
95th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
 (L-R) Judy Chin, Adrien Morot, and Annemarie Bradley, winners of the BestMakeup and Hairstyling award for “The Whale.”
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Makeup and hairstyling

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • The Whale
95th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson accept the Best Animated Feature Film award for “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.”
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Animated feature film

  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  • The Sea Beast
  • Turning Red
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-OSCARS-SHOW
Edward Berger accepts the Oscar for Best International Feature Film for “All Quiet on the Western Front.”
Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

International feature film

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Argentina, 1985
  • Close
  • Eo
  • The Quiet Girl
95th Annual Academy Awards - Show
 (L-R) Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga accept the Best Documentary Short Subject award for “The Elephant Whisperers.”
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Documentary short film

  • The Elephant Whisperers
  • Haulout
  • How Do You Measure a Year?
  • The Martha Mitchell Effect
  • Stranger at the Gate
95th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Daniel Roher (Front) accepts the Best Documentary Feature award for “Navalny.”
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Documentary feature film

  • All That Breathes
  • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
  • Fire of Love
  • A House Made of Splinters
  • Navalny
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-OSCARS-SHOW
 M.M. Keeravaani (R) and Indian musician Chandrabose accept the Oscar for Best Music (Original Song) for “Naatu Naatu.”
Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Original song

  • “Applause” - Tell It Like a Woman
  • “Hold My Hand” - Top Gun: Maverick 
  • “Lift Me Up” - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 
  • “Naatu Naatu” - RRR
  • “This Is a Life” - Everything Everywhere All At Once 
95th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud accept the Best Animated Short Film award for “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.”
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Animated short film

  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
  • The Flying Sailor
  • Ice Merchants
  • My Year of Dicks
  • An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake, and I Think I Believe It
95th Annual Academy Awards - Show
(L-R) Ross White, James Martin, Tom Berkeley, and Seamus O’Hara accept the Best Live Action Short Film award for “An Irish Goodbye.”
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Live-action short film

  • An Irish Goodbye
  • Ivalu
  • Le Pupille
  • Night Ride
  • The Red Suitcase
95th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Ke Huy Quan accepts the Best Supporting Actor award “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Actor in a supporting role

  • Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
  • Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans
  • Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once
95th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Daniel Scheinert and Dan Kwan accept the Best Original Screenplay award for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Original screenplay

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tár
  • Triangle of Sadness
95th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Sarah Polley accepts the Best Adapted Screenplay award for “Women Talking.”
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Adapted screenplay

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Living
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Women Talking
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-OSCARS-SHOW
 Volker Bertelmann accepts the Oscar for Best Music (Original Score) for “All Quiet on the Western Front.”
Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Original score

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • The Fabelmans

Sound

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Top Gun: Maverick
95th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Ruth E. Carter accepts the Best Costume Design award for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Costume design

  • Babylon
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-OSCARS-SHOW
Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Actress in a supporting role

  • Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Hong Chau - The Whale
  • Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All At Once

More from this stream Oscars 2023: all the latest from film’s biggest awards show

See all 22 stories