Still feeling groggy from the daylight saving time change? Well, we’ve got some deals to help jolt you awake.
The Sony WF-1000XM4, our overall favorite noise-canceling earbuds, are on sale for $198 at Amazon or $199.99 at Best Buy. That’s $82 off, bringing them down to their second-best price to date — being only eclipsed by Black Friday and holiday sales. Not bad for a random Monday in March.
The WF-1000XM4 may be an alphabet soup of a name, but these excellent-sounding earbuds have a sleek design in a compact case with conveniences like wireless charging and advanced features like support for Sony’s high-bitrate LDAC codec. They also have some of the best battery life around, with up to eight hours of continuous playback so you can wear them for a whole workday without worrying about needing a charge. They’re an easy recommendation at even full price, but a deal like this makes it all the sweeter. Read our review.
Sony WF-1000XM4$28029% off
Sony’s WF-1000XM4 have top-notch noise cancellation and lively, enjoyable sound quality. With wireless charging and bonus features like LDAC support, they’re a great overall pick.
If you need a great pair of earbuds to withstand the rigors of frequent or intense workouts, the Beats Fit Pro are on sale for $144.95 ($55 off) at Woot. This deal drops the Beats to their lowest price, and they’re offered in all four of their standard colors of black, white, gray, and pink.
The Beats Fit Pro excel with their combination of great sound quality and very good noise cancellation combined with one of the most locked-in and comfy fits around (yes, the moniker is indeed... fitting). They’re great for running and exercising without the worry that they’re going to pop out of your ears, and they integrate well with iPhones while still offering compatibility with Android phones. The biggest hang-up may be the Beats’ lack of wireless charging, but it’s starting to get a little more forgivable now that they’re dropping below $150. Read our review.
Beats Fit Pro$20028% off
The Beats Fit Pro earbuds have integrated wing tips that help keep them secure during runs and workouts. They also have excellent noise cancellation, and their sound has just the right amount of bass and kick to keep you motivated.
Electronic Arts and Motive Studio’s Dead Space remake is on sale for $49.99 ($20 off) at Best Buy on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The new take on the iconic 2008 sci-fi thriller triumphantly threads the needle of breathing new life into the title while remaining true to the original’s intent and feel. The Dead Space remake offers new depths to its haunting visuals thanks to its overhauled graphics and much more dramatic lighting, getting the player more immersed in the necromorph-filled bowels of the USG Ishimura spacecraft. It’s a grisly thrill ride of a single-player game, complete with plenty of gore and suspenseful moments, that really shows what the latest consoles can do. Read our review.
Dead Space (2023)$7029% off
A remake of the 2008 sci-fi third-person horror shooter from Electronic Arts and Motive Studio. Isaac Clarke battles his way through the nightmarish depths of the USG Ishimura to find survivors, now with overhauled visuals and quality-of-life improvements on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S, and PC.
The absolutely tiny Anker 511 Nano Pro 20W USB-C charger is on sale for just $11.99 ($5 off) at Amazon. If you are still using any charger with a lower output than 20W, the Anker 511 is whispering that it’s finally time to upgrade. This little guy is about the size of those ancient 5W power adapters Apple used to include with iPhones, but it’s able to juice up a modern iPhone as fast as it can go or even charge a larger iPad in just a few hours. While some Android phones charge much faster, with some companies showcasing wild speeds now with up to 300W of output, 20W is a great baseline output for most small devices.
Anker 511 Charger (20W)$1729% off
Anker’s compact, 20W charger juices smartphones quickly and efficiently. It’s also tiny enough to lug around in a small bag.
Some more moody Monday deals:
- The 75-inch Hisense U8H 4K TV is on sale for $1,399.99 ($100 off) at Best Buy. This very large TV has some very high brightness thanks to its Mini LED panel, and half of its four HDMI ports are 2.1 spec — meaning it can do 4K at up to 120Hz, which is ideal for gaming.
- Apple’s Magic Keyboard with Touch ID for Macs is $119.99 ($20 off) at Amazon. We can talk all we want about how awesome mechanical keyboards are, but this compact, chiclet-style membrane keyboard is the only way to get a remote fingerprint reader on your Mac. It’s the ideal wireless keyboard if you use a MacBook with the lid closed and don’t want to type in your password every time you wake it up.
- The 1TB Western Digital Black SN770 NVMe SSD is on sale for $56.99 ($73 off) at Best Buy for today only. The SN770 delivers 5,150 MBps read and 4,900 MBps write speeds, which are not quite fast enough for use in a PlayStation 5 but fine for general use in a USB-C enclosure or a PC if you’re on a thin budget and don’t have the steepest demands.
- Samsung’s 55-inch S95B OLED TV is selling for $1,429.94 ($770 off MSRP) at Amazon when you add it to your cart. The sleek TV is one of 2022’s best, with a QD-OLED panel that gets brighter than traditional OLEDs and displays deep, inky blacks. It supports 4K resolution at 120Hz for gaming and even has Xbox cloud streaming built in if you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.