Meta is laying off 10,000 more employees in a series of cuts

Meta will lay off an additional 10,000 employees through multiple rounds of cuts over the coming months and close hiring for 5,000 open roles, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Tuesday. These cuts come just four months after the company laid off 11,000 employees last November.

The first wave of layoffs will start this week and impact Meta’s recruiting organization, followed by a second wave for tech roles in April and a third focused on business roles in May. “My hope is to make these org changes as soon as possible in the year so we can get past this period of uncertainty and focus on the critical work ahead,” Zuckerberg wrote in a memo to employees that was also posted on his Facebook page.

During an earnings call in February, Zuckerberg said he wants to make this the “year of efficiency,” even as the company continues to spend billions to build out its vision of the metaverse. He added that he plans on “flattening” the company’s “structure and removing some layers of middle management to make decisions faster.”

Other tech companies like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft announced layoffs affecting tens of thousands of workers in total earlier this year, with Spotify, Vimeo, and DoorDash also carrying out recent job cuts. Meta’s layoffs come on the heels of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, one of the most prominent banks in the tech industry.

Developing...

Sign up for Command Line, a paid weekly newsletter from Alex Heath about the tech industry’s inside conversation. Monthly $7/month A flexible plan you can cancel anytime. SUBSCRIBE Annual $70/year A discounted plan to keep you up to date all year. SUBSCRIBE Corporate $60/person/year Keep your team informed on the inside conversation. SUBSCRIBE We accept credit card, Apple Pay and Google Pay.