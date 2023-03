Amazon’s latest Echo Dot is discounted to its best price of the year

Reading this half-asleep? We feel you. The first week after the clock springs forward can feel like hell, but today’s lead deal might help you adjust a little easier. That’s because you can currently buy Amazon’s latest Echo Dot with an LED display for $44.99 ($15 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. The model without the LED display, meanwhile, is on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target for just $34.99 ($15 off).

As an Alexa-enabled smart speaker, the fifth-gen Echo Dot is a versatile gadget. You can use it to set alarms to help you wake up, and it comes with a handful of perks the average alarm clock lacks. This includes a temperature sensor that’s capable of triggering Alexa Routines, which allows you to program the smart speaker to turn on your heater when it’s too cool or carry out an assortment of other automated tasks. You can also use it to control other smart home devices and boost your internet coverage if you’re on an Eero network, helping add up to 1,000 square feet of coverage to your existing Wi-Fi setup. Read our review.

Speaking of Eero devices, Wellbots is taking 20 percent off Eero’s latest Eero 6 Plus routers between now and March 20th when you use promo code EEROVERGE at checkout. Amazon is also offering the same discount to Prime members, thus matching some of the best prices we’ve seen on the mesh Wi-Fi routers this year.

If you’ve never used Eero’s dual-band system before, it’s easy to set up and supports fast gigabit speeds as well as over 75 simultaneously connected devices on its network. The Eero 6 Plus also features a built-in smart home hub, so you can use Amazon Alexa to control both Zigbee and Thread-compatible devices. (Matter support is also on the way.) That said, the extent of the Wi-Fi coverage you get will depend on how many routers you buy.

If you live in a larger apartment or home and require more coverage, you can purchase a pair of Eero 6 Plus routers for $191.99 ($48 off) at Amazon or Wellbots, which should accommodate up to 3,000 square feet of space. You can also pick up a three-pack for $239.99 ($60 off) at Amazon and Wellbots, which allows for up to 4,500 square feet of coverage, or a single router at Amazon and Wellbots for $111.99 ($28 off), which should suffice for up to 1,500 square feet.

If you failed to pick up the second-gen AirPods when they were on sale a few weeks back, it looks like you’re getting another shot. Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart are once again offering Apple’s latest AirPods Pro for an all-time low of $199.99 ($50 off).

Apple’s newer noise-canceling earbuds remain our top pick for iPhone owners given how well they integrate with other Apple devices. They also offer better noise cancellation and sound quality than the prior model, along with swipe-based controls and an additional extra-small pair of replaceable ear tips. What’s more, their MagSafe-ready charging case now features a built-in speaker and support for Apple’s extensive Find My network, which allows you to recover the earbuds more easily should they get lost while in their case. Read our review.

The charging case for the second-gen AirPods Pro features a speaker and a built-in lanyard loop. Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

For those who don’t like the feel of earbuds sitting inside your ear, there’s the OpenRun from Shokz, which are currently on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, and direct from Shokz for $109.95 ($20 off), one of their best prices to date.

The OpenRun are the successor to the Aftershokz Aeropex, which we found to offer good sound quality and a unique design. Unlike most pairs of headphones, the OpenRun don’t cover your ears or even sit within them; instead, they deliver sound through the bones located close to your ears. Obviously, their open-ear design means you’re not going to be able to enjoy noise cancellation or the same level of sound quality you might get with a pair of dedicated earbuds, though, you will be able to hear traffic and other ambient noise when you’re out jogging or biking around a busy area. Plus, they come with IP67 water resistance, so you won’t have to worry when you’re inevitably caught in a downpour on the way home.

Just a few more deals...

The Blink Video Doorbell , our favorite budget-friendly option, has returned to its lowest price to date for the first time this year. Right now, you can buy the 1080p doorbell — which offers motion-activated recording, two-way audio, and night vision — for $34.99 ($15 off) at Amazon and Best Buy.

, our favorite budget-friendly option, has returned to its lowest price to date for the first time this year. Right now, you can buy the 1080p doorbell — which offers motion-activated recording, two-way audio, and night vision — for $34.99 ($15 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. Amazon is currently selling a Philips Hue A19 smart bulb for $38.97 ($16 off). The colorful 1,100-lumen Bluetooth bulbs support multiple light presets to help you relax or focus and pair with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

for $38.97 ($16 off). The colorful 1,100-lumen Bluetooth bulbs support multiple light presets to help you relax or focus and pair with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. You can buy the Blue Yeti Nano right now at Amazon and Best Buy for $69.99 ($30 off), which nearly matches its lowest price to date. The small USB microphone supports sample rates up to 24-bit / 48kHz and features adjustable pickup patterns, which allows it to clamp down on ambient noises around you while it’s in use.