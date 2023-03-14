Spotify co-president says HiFi is still ‘coming at some point’

Even though Spotify HiFi still hasn’t launched after being announced more than two years ago, some kind of lossless experience is still on the way, Spotify co-president Gustav Söderström said in an interview with The Verge. But don’t get your hopes up for any specific information about when.

“We announced it, but then the industry changed for a bunch of reasons,” Söderström said on the latest episode of Decoder. “We are going to do it, but we’re going to do it in a way where it makes sense for us and for our listeners. The industry changed and we had to adapt.” Originally, Spotify said its plan was to launch HiFi as a premium tier by the end of 2021. Since then, Apple Music has added lossless music, and high-fidelity music on other services has become more accessible, as recently chronicled by my colleague Chris Welch.

When pushed for details about how the industry changed or if the delay is due to cost, Söderström largely demurred. “We want to do it in a way where it works for us from a cost perspective as well. I’m not allowed to comment on our label agreements, nor on what other players in the industry did, for obvious reasons.”