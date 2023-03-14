Apple added refurbished iPhone 13 models to its online store

One of the best things about new Apple phones is how quickly prices on older models start to fall shortly after. If you’ve been waiting for a good deal to drop on the iPhone 13 lineup, you might want to head on over to Apple’s online store because Apple’s just added a bunch of discounted refurbished iPhone 13 devices.

In case you’re unfamiliar with what buying refurbished entails — basically, Apple thoroughly cleans, tests, and repackages each preowned product. It also throws in a one-year warranty for extra peace of mind, making these good options for bargain hunters.

Meanwhile, the refurbished ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max starts at $849 as opposed to $1,099, which the phone sold for when it first launched. The base model is also currently out of stock, but you can buy the 512GB model for $1,099 instead of $1,399, the price it originally sold for in new condition.

Like the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, these premium models share support for variable refresh rates of up to 120Hz. However, they lack their faster successor’s 48MP main camera and the new Dynamic Island, which replaced the notch.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro (256GB, refurbished) $ 849 $ 1099 23 % off $ 849 The iPhone 13 Pro shares the same camera system as the iPhone 13 Pro Max but in a more compact body. It has a 6.1-inch screen and 128GB of internal storage (up to 1TB) and is powered by the fast A15 Bionic processor. $849 at Apple

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (512GB, refurbished) $ 1099 $ 1399 21 % off $ 1099 The iPhone 13 Pro Max is a beast with an impressive camera system. Weighing a hefty 8.46 ounces, it has a gigantic 6.7-inch OLED screen, the fast A15 Bionic chip, and a battery that can handle all the 4K videos you throw at it. $1099 at Apple

If you prefer something smaller and cheaper, Apple’s also selling the green 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 13‌ starting at $619, which is $80 cheaper than buying it new. It’s also $180 less than the iPhone 14, which shares almost all of the same specs as its predecessor but with minor changes, like small camera updates.