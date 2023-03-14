The Pixel Fold is reportedly coming in June

The Google Pixel Fold could be available as soon as the second week in June, according to WinFuture’s Roland Quandt. The reliable leaker tweeted on Tuesday that the phone will come with 256GB base storage and that you’ll be able to get it in either a black / dark gray color or white.

The foldable has been rumored for a long time, and there have been whispers that it would be announced sometime in the next few months. However, a January report from The Elec threw some cold water on that idea, saying that the screen wasn’t even set to go into production until July or August.

It’s always possible that Google and its display manufacturing partner, Samsung, have since moved their production timelines forward to hit that June release window. WinFuture has apparently heard that the phone could cost 1,700 euros, or around $1,800, though it notes that this information isn’t necessarily reliable. That figure does, however, line up with what we’ve heard before.

It’s likely we won’t know the price for sure until the official announcement, which, given that June is just a few months away, should be pretty soon. Google’s holding its I/O keynote on May 10th, so it feels like a pretty safe bet that we’ll hear about it then. From previous rumors, we’re assuming that the phone will have a 5.79-inch screen on the front with a 7.69-inch folding screen on the inside. It also seems like a safe bet that it’ll be powered by a Google Tensor chip.