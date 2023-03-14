The Bing AI bot has been secretly running GPT-4

OpenAI just announced its next-generation GPT-4 AI language model, but it turns out that there’s already been a major application using it: Microsoft’s AI-powered Bing.

“We are happy to confirm that the new Bing is running on GPT-4, customized for search,” according to a blog post from Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft’s head of consumer marketing. “If you’ve used the new Bing in preview at any time in the last six weeks, you’ve already had an early look at the power of OpenAI’s latest model.”

The AI-powered Bing chatbot provides summarized answers to your search queries in a way that’s intended to feel more conversational than a list of blue links. Microsoft has previously said that the new Bing is powered by what it called the “Prometheus” model, but it was unclear until now if it took advantage of GPT-4.

The new Bing will benefit from OpenAI’s future improvements to “GPT-4 and beyond,” Mehdi says. The company is also easing up on the limits it placed on the Bing AI chatbot to prevent some of its stranger behaviors; users will now be able to have 15 turns per session and a maximum of 150 per day, according to Bing CVP Jordi Ribas.