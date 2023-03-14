Reddit has been down for more than an hour

Reddit is currently experiencing a big outage affecting its websites and apps, according to the company’s status page. I’m consistently seeing an error message when trying to load Reddit on my Chrome browser.

“We’ve identified an internal systems issue and are working to determine a fix,” the company wrote at 12:56PM ET on its status page. The preceding message, from nearly 40 minutes before, notes that Reddit is “is currently offline.”

The problem appears to be widespread, with about 50,000 people reporting issues on Downdetector. Many Verge staffers are experiencing problems loading Reddit as well.

It’s unclear exactly what the issue is. Reddit’s status page says that both the desktop and mobile web are going through a “major outage,” while native mobile apps are experiencing a “partial outage.” The iOS app is still very broken for me; the Home and Discover tabs are showing content but not comment threads.

When reached for comment, Reddit spokesperson Courtney Geesey-Dorr pointed to the company’s status page.