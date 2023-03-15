Ghostwire: Tokyo is coming to Xbox in April

Bethesda’s Ghostwire: Tokyo, which is equal parts action-packed and creepy, is finally coming to Xbox consoles soon. The developer announced that the game will be available on the Xbox Series X / S, as well as Xbox Game Pass, starting on April 12th. Ghostwire originally debuted last year on both the PS5 and PC.
In addition to the new platform, Ghostwire is also getting a major free update called “Spider’s Thread,” which will similarly be available starting on April 12th on all platforms.
It includes a few additions. First, there’s a new game mode focused on action, where players can fight through a gauntlet of enemies that includes more than 120 different levels, collecting upgrades along the way. For the main campaign, there will be added story elements, including a new middle school area as well as some extended cutscenes for those doing a replay. Lastly, the game is getting two more enemies, described as “the invisible Silent Gaze” and “elusive Retribution,” which sound like supernatural beings I do not want to mess with.
For more on Ghostwire, be sure to check out our original review and this interview with the team at Tango Gameworks about recreating an eerie version of Tokyo.