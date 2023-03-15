Ghostwire: Tokyo is coming to Xbox in April

Bethesda’s Ghostwire: Tokyo , which is equal parts action-packed and creepy, is finally coming to Xbox consoles soon. The developer announced that the game will be available on the Xbox Series X / S, as well as Xbox Game Pass, starting on April 12th. Ghostwire originally debuted last year on both the PS5 and PC.

In addition to the new platform, Ghostwire is also getting a major free update called “Spider’s Thread,” which will similarly be available starting on April 12th on all platforms.

It includes a few additions. First, there’s a new game mode focused on action, where players can fight through a gauntlet of enemies that includes more than 120 different levels, collecting upgrades along the way. For the main campaign, there will be added story elements, including a new middle school area as well as some extended cutscenes for those doing a replay. Lastly, the game is getting two more enemies, described as “the invisible Silent Gaze” and “elusive Retribution,” which sound like supernatural beings I do not want to mess with.