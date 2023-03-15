Apple’s second-gen Magic Trackpad hits its best price in months

Happy hump day, readers! We’ve got a few good deals today to help you power through the midweek slump. First up, Apple’s white Magic Trackpad is on sale for $103.99 ($25 off) at Amazon and Target, which is the best discount we’ve seen this year. The trackpad offers a wide glass surface so you can more comfortably scroll through websites on your Mac, iPad, or even Windows device. At the same time, the trackpad is so much more than just a very spacious extra mouse but is an accessory that also allows you to perform additional time-saving actions. That’s thanks to support for customizable gesture controls and Apple’s Force Touch technology, so you can, say, use your fingers to quickly zoom into an article or simply hard-click on an address to find it in Maps.
Apple’s latest Magic Trackpad pairs with devices via Bluetooth, includes four Force Touch sensors, and recharges using a Lightning connection.
You’re in luck if you were hoping for a good console deal today. Right now, we found not one — but two — deals on both the Xbox Series X and the Nintendo Switch.
Let’s start with the Xbox Series X: you still have a chance at buying the next-gen console for $449.99 ($50 off) at Verizon. That’s a rare deal on the Series X, which is larger and more powerful than Microsoft’s Xbox Series S. It’s also more capable, with support for 4K gaming and a built-in disc drive so you can play digital and physical games, including upcoming next-gen titles like Bethesda’s Starfield.
The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console, serving as its most powerful (and biggest) option. While the Series S is aimed at smooth 1440p performance and takes a disc-less approach, the $500 Series X is focused on fast, 4K gameplay.
If you’re a Super Mario fan more interested in the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo’s new Mario-themed Nintendo Switch bundle is also still available for $299.99 from Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. It comes with a free digital download of one of three games: Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, or New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. The bundle also includes the console, two red Joy-Con controllers, and stickers from the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie.
In addition to a standard Switch console and a pair of red Joy-Con controllers, Nintendo’s latest bundle includes a download code for a digital copy of Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, or New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe.
If you’re looking to amp up your home security, right now, the Wyze Cam Floodlight is on sale for $63.99 ($36 off) at Wyze, which marks a new all-time low price. This is our favorite budget-friendly option, one with a 1080p camera and 2600 lumens of brightness. It also features some unique perks like sound detection, which is something more expensive rivals lack, and an extra USB port for powering up a second camera. Just be mindful that you’ll have to pay $2 a month for smart alerts for people, packages, animals, and vehicles. Also, since the cameras work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, you can use them to control the lights.
This Wyze Cam v3 with two adjustable floodlights attached can also support a second Wyze Cam (not included) for more coverage. The motion-detecting floodlights can be triggered by sound as well. The option of local storage and 24/7, continual recording (with an SD card — not included) are just a few high-end features on this low-priced camera.
A few more before we wrap up for today
- As a part of its end-of-season sale, Nanoleaf is selling the nine-panel Nanoleaf Shapes Ultra Black Triangles Smarter Kit for $199.99 ($20 off). Amazon is also matching that price. While a small discount, this is an all-time low on the kit, which offers panels that are all black when not displaying any of their 16 million colors.
- You can buy the Anker 735 Charger for $42.50 ($18 off) from Amazon at checkout. The 65-watt charger features a pair of USB-C ports and one USB-A port, so you can juice up three devices at once.
- The Apple Watch Ultra is on sale for $729.99 ($50 off) at checkout at Amazon, which is a new record low price. The wearable offers a number of features outdoorsy types will appreciate that you can’t find in the Apple Watch Series 8, including sensors for measuring diving metrics and precise GPS tracking. Read our review.
- Speaking of fitness-oriented gadgets, right now, you can buy the Jabra Elite 7 Active wireless earbuds for $139.99 ($40 off) from Amazon and Best Buy. These buds offer active noise cancellation as well as IP57 water resistance.
- Amazon is selling the Nerf Pro Gelfire Mythic for $43.99 ($36 off). The powerful blaster comes with a rechargeable battery, a removable barrel, protective eyewear, and a USB-A to USB-C charging cable.