Apple’s second-gen Magic Trackpad hits its best price in months

Happy hump day, readers! We’ve got a few good deals today to help you power through the midweek slump. First up, Apple’s white Magic Trackpad is on sale for $103.99 ($25 off) at Amazon and Target, which is the best discount we’ve seen this year. The trackpad offers a wide glass surface so you can more comfortably scroll through websites on your Mac, iPad, or even Windows device. At the same time, the trackpad is so much more than just a very spacious extra mouse but is an accessory that also allows you to perform additional time-saving actions. That’s thanks to support for customizable gesture controls and Apple’s Force Touch technology, so you can, say, use your fingers to quickly zoom into an article or simply hard-click on an address to find it in Maps.

You’re in luck if you were hoping for a good console deal today. Right now, we found not one — but two — deals on both the Xbox Series X and the Nintendo Switch.

Let’s start with the Xbox Series X: you still have a chance at buying the next-gen console for $449.99 ($50 off) at Verizon. That’s a rare deal on the Series X, which is larger and more powerful than Microsoft’s Xbox Series S. It’s also more capable, with support for 4K gaming and a built-in disc drive so you can play digital and physical games, including upcoming next-gen titles like Bethesda’s Starfield.

Xbox Series X $ 450 $ 500 10 % off $ 450 The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console, serving as its most powerful (and biggest) option. While the Series S is aimed at smooth 1440p performance and takes a disc-less approach, the $500 Series X is focused on fast, 4K gameplay. $450 at Verizon

Nintendo Switch “Mario Choose One” Bundle In addition to a standard Switch console and a pair of red Joy-Con controllers, Nintendo’s latest bundle includes a download code for a digital copy of Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, or New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. Best BuyTargetWalmart

If you’re looking to amp up your home security, right now, the Wyze Cam Floodlight is on sale for $63.99 ($36 off) at Wyze, which marks a new all-time low price. This is our favorite budget-friendly option, one with a 1080p camera and 2600 lumens of brightness. It also features some unique perks like sound detection, which is something more expensive rivals lack, and an extra USB port for powering up a second camera. Just be mindful that you’ll have to pay $2 a month for smart alerts for people, packages, animals, and vehicles. Also, since the cameras work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, you can use them to control the lights.

Wyze Cam Floodlight $ 64 $ 100 36 % off $ 64 This Wyze Cam v3 with two adjustable floodlights attached can also support a second Wyze Cam (not included) for more coverage. The motion-detecting floodlights can be triggered by sound as well. The option of local storage and 24/7, continual recording (with an SD card — not included) are just a few high-end features on this low-priced camera. $64 at Wyze

A few more before we wrap up for today