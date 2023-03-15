Skip to main content
T-Mobile is buying Ryan Reynolds’ Mint Mobile for up to $1.35 billion

Mint Mobile already relied on T-Mobile for its network. Now it, along with Ultra Mobile and Plum, will be owned by the carrier once the deal closes.

By Emma Roth

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

T-Mobile is buying Mint Mobile, the budget-friendly mobile carrier that’s partially owned by Ryan Reynolds. In a post published on Wednesday, T-Mobile announced that the deal’s valued at up to $1.35 billion and comes as T-Mobile looks to build out its prepaid phone offering.

The acquisition should close later this year, and involves a 39 percent cash and 61 percent stock purchase of Mint and Ultra Mobile’s parent company Ka’ena Corporation. The price could change, however, as it depends on Mint’s performance. As noted by T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert in a YouTube video posted on Wednesday, T-Mobile will retain Mint’s $15 per month pricing.

“Over the long-term, we’ll also benefit from applying the marketing formula Mint has become famous for across more parts of T-Mobile. We think customers are really going to win with a more competitive and expansive Mint and Ultra,” Sievert says in a statement.

T-Mobile began considering an acquisition of Mint Mobile in January, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Developing...

