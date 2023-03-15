The BlackBerry trailer shows the rise and fall of the keyboard phone

This one’s for the BBMers and email enthusiasts — BlackBerry, an upcoming movie about the eponymous phone, has gotten a trailer. It stars Jay Baruchel (possibly best known for his role as Hiccup in the How To Train Your Dragon series), Glenn Howerton (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), and Matt Johnson, who’s also directing the project.
It looks like the movie will cover how the keyboard phone became the de facto business communicator and how it ended up losing to the smartphone. Perhaps one of the saddest shots in the trailer is Johnson’s Doug and Baruchel’s Mike Lazaridis watching Steve Jobs announce the iPhone, but there’s also a surprising amount of screaming and smashing phones as the characters work to get their company off the ground and keep it afloat.
BlackBerry is set to release in theaters on May 12th. If you’re looking for a preview of the story (beyond what you may remember from the days when Research In Motion was a hot new tech company), you could give the book Losing the Signal: The Untold Story Behind the Extraordinary Rise and Spectacular Fall of BlackBerry a shot. It’s the source material for the movie and is a great read for anyone who has memories of using the phones or who wants a cautionary tale of a business going bust.