You can play with Microsoft’s Bing GPT-4 chatbot right now, no waitlist necessary

Microsoft appears to have removed the waitlist for its new Bing Chat feature, so now anyone can sign up and use the GPT-4-powered chatbot. Windows Central spotted that if you try and sign up for the new Bing, it will simply unlock immediately. The Verge has tested this on multiple Microsoft accounts, and access was granted immediately with an email confirmation.

We’ve reached out to Microsoft to comment on whether it has temporarily removed the waitlist or if it’s being removed fully. If you want to try and get access to the new Bing, then head over to bing.com/new and hit the “join waitlist” button and sign in with your Microsoft Account. You should get access immediately.

Microsoft’s waitlist change comes just a day after the company confirmed its Bing AI chatbot has been secretly running on GPT-4, OpenAI’s next-generation AI language model.

The waitlist removal has also occurred a day before Microsoft holds an event where it plans to discuss its AI additions to the company’s Office productivity software. We’re expecting to hear how Microsoft’s ChatGPT-like AI will work in Office apps like Teams, Word, and Outlook. Microsoft also added its Bing AI chatbot to a new sidebar in its Microsoft Edge browser earlier this week.