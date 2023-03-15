SpaceX Starlink rolls out $200 per month ‘global’ satellite internet package

Last summer, we reviewed Starlink RV, a version of the satellite internet service that promised users access from pretty much anywhere on their continent. Now, it has been rebranded as Starlink Roam, available in either a regional access flavor for $150 per month or for global use anywhere the service is available for $200 per month.

As with the RV package, users can choose either a portable antenna for $599 or one intended for in-motion use for $2,500. Previously, you could only travel with Starlink’s satellite dish (nicknamed Dishy) within the same continent.

Starlink markets the rebranded subscription as a way for customers to use Starlink in “locations where connectivity has been unreliable or completely unavailable.” You can also pause and unpause the subscription whenever you want, while getting billed in one-month increments.

In February, users (including those located outside of Starlink’s coverage areas) began receiving messages about a new “global roaming service,” although, at the time, we didn’t know it would be replacing Starlink RV completely. There still aren’t too many details about Starlink’s Roam, but judging by the email it sent to customers last month, it doesn’t sound entirely reliable. “Starlink’s typical high speed, low-latency service intermixed with brief periods of poor connectivity, or none at all,” it said. “However, this will improve dramatically over time.”