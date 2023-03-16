Netflix’s Kill Boksoon balances stylish assassinations with parenting in new trailer

Retiring as an assassin is never easy, and that’s definitely the case in the upcoming Netflix film Kill Boksoon. The movie follows Gil Boksoon (Jeon Do-yeon) as a killer with a perfect success rate but a rough relationship with her teenage daughter (Kim Si-a). She decides to retire to spend more time with her kid, but — of course — on her last mission, she discovers a secret that puts her up against the entire hitman industry, John Wick-style.