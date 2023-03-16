Slay vampiric gods in Redfall’s new story trailer

Redfall, Arkane Austin’s co-op vampire shooter, has a new story trailer that gets to the heart of just what happened to Redfall, Massachusetts. Apparently, some bloodsucking scientists at the mysterious Aevum Therapeutics did a bit of medical malpractice and accidentally (or purposely) summoned ancient vampire gods in their quest to attain immortality. As a result, Redfall got flipped turned upside down by the ravenous gods, and it’s up to our four heroes to slay the gods and save the city.

The trailer starts with a voiceover of a woman explaining how her blood was supposed to be the cure for everything. If that sounds familiar, maybe Redfall’s trying to capture the waning energies of The Last of Us season finale.