Twitch CEO Emmett Shear is resigning, effective immediately, he announced in a blog post on Thursday.

Shear has been at Twitch since before it was Twitch. He was a co-founder of Justin.tv, the platform where Justin Kan streamed his life 24/7. That became Twitch in 2011 to focus on popular gaming livestreams, and just three years later, the platform was acquired by Amazon for nearly a billion dollars.

“With my first child just born, I’ve been reflecting on my future with Twitch,” Shear wrote. “Twitch often feels to me like a child I’ve been raising as well. And while I will always want to be there if Twitch needs me, at 16 years old it feels to me Twitch is ready to move out of the house and venture alone.”

Shear will be replaced by Dan Clancy, who has been at Twitch for more than three years and was serving as the company’s president. Clancy was originally hired in 2019 as the company’s executive VP of creator and community experience, according to Variety. Shear will continue at the company in an advisory role.