Google’s noise-canceling Pixel Buds Pro are $55 off today for Verge readers

If you’ve spent any time scouring the endless sea of headphones on the web recently, you won’t be surprised to hear that the wireless earbuds space is constantly evolving. Sony appears to be prepping a successor to our favorite pair of earbuds, the WF-1000XM4, while Nothing is set to launch its upcoming Ear 2 in less than a week. But if you’re looking to pick up a pair of earbuds today, you can grab Google’s Pixel Buds Pro at Wellbots for just $145 ($55 off) when you use promo code 55THEVERGE at checkout.
Google’s flagships earbuds offer quite a bit over their flawed predecessor. They feature impressive noise cancellation and good sound quality, and if you’re a Pixel user, they offer easier controls and support for head-tracking spatial audio. Plus, they offer multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, which allows you to connect the earbuds to two devices at the same time — something Apple and numerous other brands still don’t offer. Read our review.
Google's Pixel Buds Pro are the company's first earbuds to include active noise cancellation. They combine impressive sound, great battery life, and good comfort — all without the connection issues of earlier models.
Spring hasn’t technically sprung yet, but that hasn’t stopped Steam from kicking off its annual Spring Sale, which is set to run through March 23rd at 10AM PT. There are literally thousands of fantastic PC titles on offer right now, from AAA mainstays like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (now $33.49) to surprise indie hits like Vampire Survivors (now $3.99) and Stray ($23.99). You can even pick up Hi-Fi Rush, a glorious new rhythm-action game from the developers behind The Evil Within, for $26.99 ($3 off), or grab a Steam Deck with 64GB of storage on sale starting at $359.10 (10 percent off).
Speaking of spring and picnic weather, JBL’s Charge 5 is down to around $140 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart right now. It’s a great pick if you’re looking for a beefy Bluetooth speaker to take with you to the park or anywhere outside your home, namely because it offers robust sound and up to 20 hours of continuous playback. What’s more, the IP67-rated speaker is conveniently outfitted with a USB-A port, which means you can use it to top off your smartphone, tablet, and other external devices without having to step inside.
A few more bullets
- Apple’s official Leather AirTag Loop is on sale at Woot right now in numerous colors for just $12.99 ($26 off). They’re great if you’re looking for a convenient way to attach your AirTag to a set of keys, and while their typical list price feels a bit inflated — a single loop costs more than an AirTag, mind you — today’s discount makes them far more approachable.
- Logitech G Cloud Handheld is currently on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, and direct from Logitech for around $299 ($50 off), matching its lowest price to date. The comfortable gaming machine is great for playing cloud-based games or streaming titles from your PC, but be forewarned: you’ll need a solid Wi-Fi connection to make the most of it. Read our review.
- Apple’s entry-level iPad is still on sale at Target for $249.99 ($80 off), matching the tablet’s lowest price to date. As deputy editor Dan Seifert recently laid out in his iPad buying guide, it’s a great pick for those with kids or anyone looking to save some cash, especially since it offers speedy performance, a great display, and (gasp) a 3.5mm headphone jack.
- If you’re looking for a pair of wireless earbuds that check all boxes, Jabra’s Elite 3 are down to $39.99 (half off) at Amazon and Best Buy. The lightweight earbuds aren’t going to blow you away with ANC, multipoint support, or more premium features, but they offer good sound, simple controls, and reliable performance at a rock-bottom price. Read our review.
- Google Pixel Watch is discounted to $295 ($55 off) at Wellbots when you enter promo code 55THEVERGE at checkout. The sleek, first-gen smartwatch is the best choice for Android users who aren’t using a Samsung phone, thanks to its platform-agnostic features, snappy performance, and tight Fitbit integration. Read our review.