Google’s noise-canceling Pixel Buds Pro are $55 off today for Verge readers

Google’s flagships earbuds offer quite a bit over their flawed predecessor. They feature impressive noise cancellation and good sound quality, and if you’re a Pixel user, they offer easier controls and support for head-tracking spatial audio. Plus, they offer multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, which allows you to connect the earbuds to two devices at the same time — something Apple and numerous other brands still don’t offer. Read our review .

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are the company’s first earbuds to include active noise cancellation. They combine impressive sound, great battery life, and good comfort — all without the connection issues of earlier models. Right now, Verge readers can buy them at Wellbots for just $145 with promo code 55THEVERGE .

Speaking of spring and picnic weather, JBL’s Charge 5 is down to around $140 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart right now. It’s a great pick if you’re looking for a beefy Bluetooth speaker to take with you to the park or anywhere outside your home, namely because it offers robust sound and up to 20 hours of continuous playback. What’s more, the IP67-rated speaker is conveniently outfitted with a USB-A port, which means you can use it to top off your smartphone, tablet, and other external devices without having to step inside.