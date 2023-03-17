Donald Trump is no longer banned on YouTube

YouTube has lifted restrictions on former President Donald Trump’s YouTube account. YouTube announced on Twitter that the channel is no longer restricted and can upload new material. “We carefully evaluated the continued risk of real-world violence, while balancing the chance for voters to hear equally from major national candidates in the run up to an election,” it said via the YouTubeInsider account. “This channel will continue to be subject to our policies, just like any other channel on YouTube.”

Trump was suspended from YouTube after the January 6th, 2021, riot at the US Capitol. The site removed a video that it said violated its policies against inciting violence, and it banned Trump from uploading new content — first for a one-week period and then indefinitely. However, YouTube remained equivocal about whether the ban would be permanent. In May of that year, CEO Susan Wojcicki said the ban would be lifted after the risk of further violent incitement abated.