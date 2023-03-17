Facebook and Instagram’s paid verification launches in the US

Meta’s paid verification system for Facebook and Instagram is now rolling out in the US, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Friday. First introduced in Australia and New Zealand in February, “Meta Verified” gets you a blue verification badge, increased visibility in “some parts” of Instagram and Facebook, proactive impersonation protections, and direct access to customer support. The subscription costs $11.99 per month on the web and $14.99 per month on mobile devices.

You can join the waitlist for Meta Verified at https://meta.com/verified. In addition to paying the fee, you’ll need to be 18 years or older, submit a photo of your ID to Meta, meet Meta’s minimum activity requirements, and have two-factor authentication enabled. Once you’re verified, you can’t change your username, profile name, date of birth, or photo unless you go through verification again.