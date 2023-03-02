Skip to main content
Belkin’s 3-in-1 charger with MagSafe is down to its lowest price in months

Plus, we found deals on Govee’s immersive DreamView G1 Pro Gaming Lights and the gaming-heavy Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 laptop.

By Sheena Vasani / @SheenaV123

Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger charging a phone, an Apple smartwatch, and a pair of AirPods on a desk.
Belkin’s MagSafe-equipped BoostCharge Pro can handle everything from AirPods to Android devices.
Image: Antonio G. Di Benedetto / The Verge

Why buy three different chargers to juice up your gadgets when you can buy one? That’s the beauty of Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe, which is on sale for $127.49 ($22 off) when you buy it direct from Belkin with offer code CHARGEF23.

The BoostCharge Pro — which is currently one of our favorite magnetic chargers — is a tree-like stand that can simultaneously charge MagSafe-compatible iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods that sport a wireless charging case. The convenient, durable device delivers 15W MagSafe charging speeds along with the faster charging speeds afforded by the newer Apple Watch Series 7, Series 8, and Ultra. Plus, it offers enough space underneath the phone and watch chargers that you can use its 5W charging pad to top off an Android phone or another Qi-enabled device, not just Apple’s premium earbuds.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe

$15015% off
$127

Belkin’s triple charging stand achieves 15W MagSafe wireless iPhone charging speeds and keeps your phone and Apple Watch elevated for easy reading. Right now, you can pick it up from Belkin for $127.49 ($22 off) when you use promo code CHARGEF23.

$127 at Belkin

If you’re looking for a deal on a gaming laptop with some fairly beefy specs, the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 is selling for $1,449.99 ($750 off) at Newegg until 2AM ET — or presumably until it sells out. The 15.6-inch laptop launched in mid-2022 and sports an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor and GeForce RTX 3080 GPU coupled with a 1TB SSD and 16GB of RAM. While newer laptops with 40-series GPUs have hit the market, the Strix Scar 15 has some very good gaming chops for this price. It only supports up to 1080p resolution on its IPS display, but it trades pixels for speed since it can go up to 300Hz refresh rate.

We saw this same laptop drop to $1,500 on Amazon for a brief moment earlier this week before it was quickly snatched up and went out of stock, and today’s deal is a little better, so it’s possible it may be just as fleeting. Read our review of the 2020 model.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15

$220034% off
$1450

The Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 is meant to be a fully featured beefy desktop replacement — without as much beef to haul around.

$1450 at Newegg

If you’re ready to amp up your game in more ways than one, Govee’s DreamView G1 Pro Gaming Lights are on sale right now at Amazon for $79.99 ($90 off) when you apply the on-page coupon.

In addition to lighting up your gaming setup with fun colors, the camera-reliant kit adds an immersive element. The light strip and bundled light bars are capable of matching the colors on a monitor ranging from 24 to 32 inches in size, so it feels as if you’re in the actual game itself. That experience is heightened by the cool effects it can deliver courtesy of four preset game modes. If you’re racing others cars, for example, you can enable a racing mode that’ll split up the LED light bars into smaller color fragments and send pulsing waves of color up and down. The colorful bias lighting makes for a great addition to any battlestation... so long as you don’t mind giving up a little bit of real estate atop your monitor for the camera. Read our review.

Govee’s DreamView G1 Pro Gaming Light kit

$17053% off
$80

This camera-powered dynamic LED kit matches the colors being displayed on your screen while gaming and offers four preset game-match modes that can deliver various effects.

$80 at Amazon

Here’s something we don’t see that often: the popular Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk is now even cheaper than it was when we highlighted it just a few weeks ago. Now through March 21st, Fully is taking 30 percent off standing desks, ergonomic chairs, and other home office accessories, meaning you can buy its bamboo-topped standing desk in its base size (24 x 30 inches) for just $384.30 ($164 off).

The adjustable standing desk stands 50 inches tall but can quickly be lowered so you can sit down and is a favorite among several of us at The Verge. The ability to switch between sitting and standing modes can help you stay alert and gives you a chance to stretch your legs while working. Plus, as my colleague Jay Peters experienced, it can even help alleviate back pain.

Fully Jarvis bamboo standing desk

Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk

$54930% off
$384

This popular standing desk quickly and quietly adjusts from a top height of 50 inches to a level low enough for you to sit.

$384 at Fully

A few more worthwhile deals

