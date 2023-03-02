Dead by Daylight’s getting a movie

The video game film adaptation machine keeps merrily chugging along with Blumhouse Productions and Atomic Monster teaming up with Behaviour Interactive to produce a feature-length film adaptation of Dead By Daylight.

The announcement of the new venture comes days after Blumhouse shared that it’s starting its own gaming division. Atomic Monster founder and CEO James Wan said in the announcement, “In Dead by Daylight the Behaviour team has created a love letter to the world of horror, building an incredible environment teeming with atmosphere and terrifying villains — perfect for a scary cinematic adaptation.”

A Dead by Daylight adaptation makes more sense than whatever Pixels was or whatever the live-action Pac-Man movie might be. If you’ve never played it, it’s a multiplayer co-op horror survival game in which four survivors must escape a fog-laden arena while a fifth player pilots a monster out to kill them. While Dead by Daylight does have its own original survivors and killers, most of the more popular characters are taken from horror franchises across games, TV, and movies, like Freddy from Nightmare on Elm Street and Jill Valentine from Resident Evil.